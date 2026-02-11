An episode of ‘Not “Sorry”’ on Juno News explores how Canada’s residential school story was misrepresented. The episode, featuring True North Managing Editor Cosmin Dzsurdzsa, discusses the best-selling book “Dead Wrong,” which challenges claims of “mass graves” at Kamloops and other residential schools. The episode highlights the spread of misinformation and the lack of accountability from those who amplified these claims. (Search below for “Here is the video described above,” if you want to skip the other material.)

WATCH: Dead Wrong: How Canada Got the Residential School Story So Wrong

True North Managing Editor Cosmin Dzsurdzsa joins ‘Not “Sorry’‘’ to discuss the new book exposing how politicians and the media whipped up hysteria over the ‘unmarked graves’ story.

December 2, 2025

In an episode of ‘Not “Sorry”’ on Juno News, host Alexander Brown, Director of the National Citizens Coalition, delves into one of Canada’s most contentious modern social issues: How did the country get its residential school story so profoundly wrong? Brown reflects on the summer of moral panic that swept the nation, transforming what could have been a moment of thoughtful reflection into a frenzy akin to the “fiery but mostly peaceful” unrest seen south of the border.