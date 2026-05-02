Former Mount Royal University professor Frances Widdowson, unfairly fired for exercising her legally and morally enshrined right to speak freely on controversial issues, bolstered by her former institution’s code of academic freedom, was arrested and fined $600 for trespassing at the University of Lethbridge. She is also involved in a case against the university for cancelling her lectures, aiming to set a precedent for free speech on Alberta campuses.

Below is an interview with former Mount Royal professor Frances Widdowson, discussing her experience being arrested on the University of Lethbridge campus, and her push for free speech on university campuses.

Frances Widdowson. John Gagui, WS

Western Standard

April 28, 2026

Former Mount Royal professor Frances Widdowson, who frequently debates university students about the existence of the Kamloops “graves,” was recently arrested at the University of Lethbridge (U of L), where she was fined $600 for trespassing.

Widdowson’s arrest occurred Saturday while she was talking to one student at the campus cafeteria, and the police dragged her out in handcuffs.

Not only that, but she is currently involved in a case against U of L for the cancellation one of her previously scheduled lectures at U of L in 2023, which were canceled shortly after being approved.

If Widdowson wins the case, she hopes to set “a precedent for all universities in Alberta,” with regard to free speech.

To view the full interview with Widdowson, click on the link below.