REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Max Williams's avatar
Max Williams
1h

University of Lethbridge, where assault, theft, and property damage are ok but not having conversations. What a joke! A degree from there is good to start a fire, that's about it.

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Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
1h

Jordan Peterson is Canada’s free speech champion. Unfortunately, his health problems make it impossible for him to continue playing that important role. Professor Frances Widdowson is one of the brave Canadians who are following in his giant footsteps

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