Because the Jews of the world — unlike the so-called Palestinians — are among the most ancient inhabitants of the biblical land of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A(authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

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Many thanks!

Hymie

Don’t miss watching this hard-hitting video from the Western Standard’s Cory Morgan arguing that Islam is the problem

WATCH LIVE: Say it out loud. The problem is Islam.

WATCH LIVE: Say it out loud. The problem is Islam. Western Standard Canva

March 2026, 2026

Cory Morgan talks about how the world must quit pussyfooting around and call out the extremism spawned by radical Islam.

Click on the link in the image below or download the following link and do so:

https://www.westernstandard.news/triggered/watch-live-say-it-out-loud-the-problem-is-islam/71995