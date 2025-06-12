On the other side of the paywall, please find a piece published by the Western Standard last week about the questionable issue of indigenous land acknowledgements.

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, defended Catherine Kronas, a parent removed from a Hamilton, Ontario school board for politely objecting to indigenous land acknowledgements. Bernier argued Kronas’s removal violated freedom of expression and called for the repeal of the Indian Act, promising equality and an end to government dependency.