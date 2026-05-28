George Ramsay argues that indigenous land acknowledgements, while intended to show respect for aboriginals, are now seen as a form of compelled speech, particularly in the Canadian education system. This has led to a culture where questioning or criticizing these acknowledgements is met with resistance and even severe repercussions. The use of loaded language and the implication of ongoing conflict in some acknowledgements further complicate the issue.

We Have Ways of Making You Talk : The Tyranny of Land Acknowledgements and Other Compelled Speech

George Ramsay

C2C Journal

March 23, 2026

Indigenous land acknowledgements have become so common that many Canadians no longer give them a second thought – simply accepting a kind of tuneless new national anthem before events of all sorts. And that’s why they’re so dangerous. The enforced conformity and compelled speech they depend on are not just threats to individual freedom, writes George Ramsay, they also create a divisive moral hierarchy based on race. In this originally reported story, Ramsay delves into the dangers posed by Canada’s broader shift to enforced verbal compliance, reveals the inspiring stories of a few brave souls who have dared to challenge this social tyranny and offers practical tips on how the rest of us can fight back too.

While censorship is often the focus of discussions about free speech, there’s a related phenomenon that can do just as much damage to a free society. Not in preventing people from saying things they believe in, but in forcing them to say things they do not. Compelled speech requires people to use certain words or phrases, or to partake in upholding certain ideological beliefs. It is just as dangerous to free expression as overt censorship.

When someone is told what to say, how to say it and when to say it, not only is personal autonomy contradicted, but a false group consensus is manufactured. The famous Asch conformity experiments of the early 1950s demonstrated this phenomenon, revealing that many people will knowingly answer a simple question incorrectly if they see other people doing likewise. If everyone says 2 + 2 = 5, it takes psychological fortitude to stand by your own judgement and state the truth, that 2 + 2 = 4.

Sadly, Canadians have grown accustomed to changing how they speak on many controversial topics to fit societal expectations. What then occurs is not free discourse, but enforced obedience. Something needs to be done.

Indigenous Land Acknowledgements

The constant recitation of Indigenous “land acknowledgements” embodies and illustrates Canada’s shift towards enforced mass-compliance. These statements have become ubiquitous in Canadian public life: at schools, workplaces, government functions, ceremonies and sporting events. Institutions display them in written formats on websites, documents, email signatures and on social media. A busy person in Canada may come across dozens of land acknowledgements per day in various contexts.

Everywhere you go, there they are: Over the past decade, Indigenous land acknowledgements have become an unmissable fixture of Canadian public life. Shown, public land acknowledgements displayed (clockwise starting top left) at the Conrad Grebel University College in Waterloo, Ontario; on a front yard in Vancouver; at a Toronto bus stop; on the Imperial Theatre marquee in Saint John, New Brunswick; at a 2024 Taylor Swift concert in Toronto. (Sources of photos (clockwise starting top left): Canadian Mennonite ; George Ramsey; Global News ; Doug McLean/Shutterstock; Consequence/Facebook )

Although originally framed as optional gestures of respect, many organizations have policies mandating land acknowledgements. In other circumstances, social pressure can make them seem mandatory even if they are not. In British Columbia, some people are so devoted to the idea that they’ve posted land acknowledgements in their front windows or engraved them in stone on their front yards.