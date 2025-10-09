REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vinnieboombots's avatar
Vinnieboombots
6h

Netanyahu is Churchill. Trump is Roosevelt. Both strong and moral leaders needed to save western civilization, a time of lies, propaganda and weak hypocritical sellout leaders who lack moral clarity and balls. Thank you both!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
AK's avatar
AK
3h

A powerful speech. I hope all our Canadian politicians are able to hear or read a copy of these brave words.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Hymie Rubenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture