In the compelling piece on the other side of the paywall, Cory Morgan carefully argues that Western independence could benefit indigenous communities by addressing the current cycle of dependency and poverty.

While treaties cannot be changed, the outdated Indian Act, which governs reserves, can be amended or revoked. Morgan rightly argues that the independence movement should engage ordinary indigenous citizens directly, bypassing a self-serving leadership and hangers-on who care only about protecting their many privileges, to demonstrate how independence could lead to a better future.

Truer words like the following from Morgan have never been written:

"Advocates for the [indigenous] status quo have long quelled discussions of systematic reforms by howling that any attempt to change things would violate the treaties. Since most people both on and off indigenous reserves have never actually read a treaty, these activists have gotten away with pulling the wool over people’s eyes for a long time."

The same ignorance, actual or feigned, characterizes the 2020 federal Clarity Act dealing with secession, a document few indigenous leaders or advocates have ever read. It clearly states that:

"No Minister of the Crown shall propose a constitutional amendment to effect the secession of a province from Canada unless the Government of Canada has addressed, in its negotiations, the terms of secession that are relevant in the circumstances, including the division of assets and liabilities, any changes to the borders of the province, rights, interests and territorial claims of the Aboriginal peoples of Canada, and the protection of minority rights.”

Furthermore, these rights, interests, and territorial claims are also enshrined in Sections 25 and 35 of our 1982 Constitution.



Still, recognizing that existing indigenous rights, interests, and territorial claims would need to be protected in a new Republic of Alberta will surely give many of those pushing for secession second thoughts about doing so, yet another reason the secession movement will soon suffer a stillborn birth.



Still, Morgan needs to tell us what he means about the following statement:

"One ironic obligation entrenched within the treaties was that the government was to provide education for indigenous children…. That led to the creation of the residential school system, which ended poorly to say the least."

My reading of the literature is that the residential schools did far more good than harm for thousands of indigenous students.