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A brief history of Jew-hatred to explain what antizionism really is

Sally Prag

Judean People’s Front

October 14, 2026

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What Actually is Antizionism?

A brief history of Jew-hatred to explain what antizionism really is

Nuno Saraiva, CC BY-SA 4.0 < https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0 >, via Wikimedia Commons

The term, Antisemitismus, was first used by a German journalist and political agitator called Wilhelm Marr in 1879. He popularised it through his pamphlet Der Sieg des Judenthums über das Germanenthum (“The Victory of Judaism over Germandom”), published that same year.

Marr insisted that he had no problem with the Jewish faith, unlike the way in which Jew-hatred (Judenhass) had previously manifested. Instead, he depicted Jews as Semitic people — a term that formally referred to a set of languages but which he used to define Jews as a race distinct from the Aryan race.

The distinction he made between Judaism as a faith and Jews as a race also meant that, unlike previous movements to cleanse the world of Jews, which allowed Jews to convert to Christianity (in the case of Europe) or Islam (in the Middle East), Marr stated that a Jew cannot be anything other than a Jew because it is their racial origin that makes them who they are.

He saw this as a political breakthrough: placing Jews as alien invaders of German society who were a threat to the economic and social order gave legitimacy to create political mobilisation against them. Thus, antisemitism was seen as a virtuous belief and movement, and many joined the growing movement to demonise the Jew as a collective, and rid society indiscriminately of the individuals who made up the collective — men, women and children.

The Jew-hatred that had bubbled over centuries prior now had a new name and a reinvented reason to exist and grow. And it did, giving fuel to the persecution of Jews across Russia, and Eastern and Central Europe, until it reached the point of the total catastrophe of the holocaust.

During those years, societies continued to legitimise the persecution and hatred of the Jew, scapegoating them for all the failings and suffering they saw. While many individuals did question this mode of thinking, society at large continued to encourage it, bolstering its virtuous image and persuading good people that to murder Jews is a worthy thing as a means to a better end for all.

It eventually took until 1946 for the word “antisemitism” to become morally and politically discredited as a hateful ideology.

Just think about that for a moment.

From 1879 until 1946, antisemitism was accepted as a righteous belief to varying degrees. Of course, such a view would have been waning over a number of years, but in total it took 67 years to get there.

And then, within the following decade, in the cesspit of communist Soviet Union, a new term was invented to replace it as a righteous belief — antizionism. And so the cycle began again.

The three principle phases of Jew-hatred

The introduction of antizionism follows the pattern that began nearly 2,000 years earlier — the naming and justification of hatred towards Jews. These weren’t just sentiments that people happened to feel towards Jews but distinct movements that mutated over time.

Anti-Judaism is hostility toward Jews because of their religion or religious beliefs. This has principally been justified by Jews’ refusal to believe in either Jesus Christ as an embodiment of God, or Muhammed as the prophet, for the simple reason that Jewish perception of God takes a different form and understanding, and they were quite happy with their own established form of worship, thank you very much. But such obstinacy stood in the way of spreading those individual evangelical beliefs, and both Christians and Muslims saw this as a threat to the return of the Messiah. Anti-Judaism predominantly expressed itself through blood libels, accusing them of sinister practices including the killing and draining of the blood of children.

Antisemitism is the ideology of hostility toward Jews as a nation, characterised by a belief that Jews are racially different, leading to conspiratorial and political forms that developed in 19th-century Europe. Antisemitism was predominantly expressed through conspiracy theories.

Antizionism is the newest mutation, masquerading as opposition to Zionism or to Jewish national self-determination while refusing to apply the same moral standards to any other nation. It is still deep in its phase of presenting itself as a virtuous position and a righteous belief, but those who understand how these mutations work can see what is really happening. On the surface it appears different from both Anti-Judaism and antisemitism. It purports to take no issue with Judaism as a faith, nor with Jewish people as individuals. It’s the collective association with Israel as a sovereign state that it targets.

And yet, I am going to break down exactly how it uses both the blood libels, rehashed from medieval times, and conspiratorial thinking to demonise Jews as a collective through Israel as the target.

Demonisation and dehumanisation as the common tools

If you strip away the language and look at the accusations themselves, there is a striking parallel.

The medieval Jew was accused of being responsible for things he had not done. He was accused of poisoning wells, causing plagues, murdering Christian children and draining their blood, and conspiring against the society in which he lived. The accusation did not need evidence. The approval the accusation received was enough. That is the exact definition of a libel — something that has a name but no verifiable story to back it. And once the Jew had been designated as uniquely wicked, any misfortune could be fitted around the existing story.

Modern antisemitism did much the same thing, but replaced superstition with pseudoscience. Now the Jew was not defined by the book he read and the beliefs he held dear but by his DNA. He became the international financier, the revolutionary, the capitalist, the communist, the press baron, the conspirator. The particular accusation could change according to political fashion, but the basic structure remained remarkably stable: Jews were not merely individuals who happened to behave badly. Jews, collectively, were said to possess some uniquely sinister quality that made them a threat to everyone else.

The Protocols of the Elders of Zion is perhaps the most obvious example. It was a fabricated document purporting to reveal a Jewish conspiracy to control governments, economies and the course of world events. It was a lie, but the important part is the fact that people were prepared to believe it despite no evidence to verify these claims. You see, propaganda does not have to invent a prejudice from nothing. It works best when it takes something already lodged in the public imagination and gives it a new vocabulary.

And then we come to antizionism and the Soviet Union.

After the Holocaust, openly declaring that Jews were an inferior race was no longer acceptable and the language of racial antisemitism had become morally toxic. So the easy solution was to change the language.

Zionism became the issue. The threat was no longer Jews living as a minority in countries across Europe and the Middle East. It was now Jews as a unified nation with its own state and its own army.

Meanwhile, the Arab League and the Arab Higher Committee, Haj Amin al-Husseini’s ruling party of Arab Palestine, who had subscribed entirely to Nazi doctrine, were angered and humiliated by their failure to destroy Israel and push the Jews into the sea, as they had promised. The Soviet Union saw a useful ally in the Arabs in its war against the West, and began to offer weapons of all kinds, namely firearms and propaganda.

This propaganda now replaced the collective Jew with Zionism. The Jews’ bid for self-determination and a safe place to exist became a “Zionist conspiracy”. Jewish nationalism was reframed as colonialism and Western imperialism. Jews’ security concerns following two years of war, first with Arab Palestine and then when five Arab nations invaded its tiny, newly-sovereign state, were reframed as racism.

But the target was always named Israel, Israeli policy, and Zionism, and never the Jew.

In November 1975, UN General Assembly Resolution 3379 was passed under Soviet pressure that “Zionism is racism”, and the liberal west reacted. And yet, to express their distaste at Zionism, campuses across the UK and Europe weaponised the text, leading to systematic attempts to ban and censor Jewish student organizations. Not “Zionists”, but Jews.

Poland, whose population was still trying to undo its absolutist Jew-hatred, lapped up this resolution and made life so terrible for the Jews who still remained that they finally left and made for Israel. Soviet Jews, after years of repression and being thrown in the Gulag, also eventually left.

What is most striking about all of this is that in every phase of Jew-hatred, the rhetoric always lands in one specific place — the dehumanisation of Jews. And the characteristic all three phases share is that they create validation for blaming society’s problems on one singular entity – Jews.

The UN revoked resolution 3379 some years later, in 1991, but the language had already become embedded in the ever-mutating, never-dying Jew hatred. It would take until the breakdown of the Oslo Accords and the outbreak of the Second Intifada for it to raise its ugly head again. Now it added blood libels to its cauldron of Jewish conspiracies, and the new antizionism was ready to become rife.

Over the next years, apartheid, settler-colonialism, illegal occupation, brutality, child-murder, rape, genocide, ethnic cleansing, mass starvation and organ harvesting are just some of the accusations made towards Israel. All libels, with those making the accusation unwilling or unable to show the evidence. Worse, to make their case and to overpower any pushback, these libels get stacked for maximum effect, painting a truly demonic picture. Anyone trying to introduce nuance or explain the complexity of the Israel-Palestine conflict is immediately given the individual labels ranging from baby-killers to genocide-supporters, ultimately marking them as “Zionists” and therefore a legitimate target. Even to mention the atrocities of October 7th or the plight of the hostages is enough to get you a death threat supported by the libellous nature of antizionism.

It gets away with it because, like antisemitism before it, it masquerades as a virtuous, righteous belief. It inverts logical thought processes and empathic human response by framing it as evil, making accusations of dehumanisation of Palestinians while, in fact, the rhetoric dehumanises the Jew. Accusing Jews of “genocidal mania” when, since the very beginning of the Israel-Palestine conflict, Jewish response was to defend against exactly that — acts of genocidal intent.

The long road ahead

I know that for some of you, none of this is new. For others, however, it may be.

Whichever camp you are in, I’ve realised that we can’t repeat these lessons enough.

I talk to people everyday for whom the rhetoric of antizionism has taken hold in one way or another, whether it is Jews trying to adopt some of the language of antizionism to stay on the right side of perceived morality or non-Jews who literally are unable to see Jews as humans while believing they are standing up for human rights. You know something is deeply wrong when people can’t grasp the fact that “Free Palestine” is not an innocent plea for humanity when it is shouted while murdering Jews, thousands of miles from the conflict, who have nothing to do with the actions of the Israeli government.

I can’t speak to how the virtuosity of identifying oneself as antisemitic during the late 19th and early 20th centuries played out, but today’s antizionist rhetoric has placed every single person on probation to conform. We’ve just witnessed the mob turn on Ed Sheeran for the debacle that ensued when his main support act made his entire performance about one thing – demonising Israel — and then cave to the pressure to make a statement confirming his condemnation of Israel. Despite his deliberate avoidance of certain words, he said enough to confirm that he accepts the narrative.

This is the kind of thing that followed him choosing to abstain from the political argument:

That’s not commentary on Israeli policy. That’s targeting Jewishness, pure and simple.

There was the attack on and complete cancellation of Boy George. And more recently the mob descended on Gillian Anderson for daring to speak out about a humanitarian crisis other than Gaza, one in which 400,000 have died and they did NOTHING to provoke… unlike what happened in Gaza.

Kosher

@koshercockney

Wow. Gillian Anderson dared to talk about a subject that isn’t Gaza, in this case Sudan. The Free Palestine freaks decided to descend upon her comment section like rabid zombies screaming abuse at her because it wasn’t about “Palestine” They are sick.

5:08 PM · Sep 18, 2026 · 113K Views

59 Replies · 322 Reposts · 1.78K Likes

We hear characters like Owen Jones completely disregard the distinction of legal definitions and debunked reputations, such as that of the International Association of Genocide Scholars and Amnesty International, and continue to repeat the libel of genocide as unquestionable truth. There’s the media repeating everything coming from Gaza while slowly but surely the truth of Gaza’s journalists are coming to light.

It is the zero-sum game that has been cast in every phase of Jew-hatred, where there is a specific perceived victim of the Jew, and the only way to save that victim is to disarm and disempower the Jew — whether with firearms and rockets or with words, the effect is the same.

In the case of antisemitism, it took decades for the lessons to land and society at large to think differently about Jews and their own relationships to us. Antizionism is no different. People genuinely believe they are on the right side of history as they call Zionism the evil of our current world. It will likely take just as long for people to understand how evil antizionism really is.

It will eventually, and people who considered themselves antizionist will be mortified that they bought into such a hateful belief system. But the danger that we must face catastrophe in order to get there is very real, just as antisemitism paved the way to catastrophe only three generations ago. And we must do all we can to avoid it.

So while denialism continues, the genocide libel keeps being repeated despite those bodies calling it such being unqualified to do so. The crimes Israel has been accused of keep being thrown around, even after many of these assertions have been revoked and corrected in the media. So we have to keep talking and never, ever stop.

It’s a long road ahead, but we’re strong together.

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