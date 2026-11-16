A 2024 National Post news item reported that shoplifting rates in Canada vary significantly by province. Nova Scotia had the highest rate, with 676.97 incidents per 100,000 people, while Quebec had the lowest at 155.19. Cost-of-living increases have often been used to explain an overall rise in shoplifting, with retailers reporting more brazen and damaging incidents, but this doesn’t explain the differences in provincial rates. Nor do cost-of-living or poverty issues account for the large differences between countries.

Several provinces have seen sizeable increases in the rate of shoplifting in recent years. Photo by Getty Images .

In recent years, liquor stores in various provinces have installed ID scanners at entryways so employees can bar unwanted customers and view identifying information before patrons enter and shop. The tactic was meant to reduce liquor store thefts.

Like some other provinces, Manitoba has also seen double-digit increases in its shoplifting rate in recent years. In 2022, there were 5,592 incidents, or roughly 396 instances of shoplifting per 100,000 people — a nearly 37-percent increase from 2021.

The rate jumped again in 2023 by 37 percent to 542 incidents per 100,000 people.

In 2022, there were 5,592 specific instances of shoplifting — and 760 people were charged. In 2023, there were 7,884 instances, and 1,124 people were charged.

In May 2024, the Manitoba government announced it would pay for more police officers to patrol areas where shoplifting rates were of particular concern. “The increased presence of the police officers is serving as a deterrent to those who would potentially be looking to commit theft,” Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce president Loren Remillard told Canadian Press, a dubious statement at best.

Like the other Western provinces, Manitoba is also noted for the disproportionately higher rate of shoplifting among its indigenous people.

My previous take on this issue is reposted below, followed by the personal experience of gifted writer Michael Melanson.

Here is Michael Melanson’s personal confrontation with and take on this issue, reposted from his Substack site.

Michael Melanson

September 6, 2026

I was recently shopping at a major grocery store in a popular retail district in Winnipeg. As I was standing in an aisle looking at products, three scruffy individuals, all in their early 20s, passed by. They wore dirty clothes and their mannerisms blared, ‘thieves.’ One guy was pulling a folding wagon behind him; a regular customer would use a shopping cart. The other two accomplices had several empty reusable bags slung over their shoulders. They walked at a quick pace telling me that they were on a mission. I used to work in retail loss prevention and it was very obvious to me that they were going to load up on merchandise and run for it.

I watched them stop at one aisle and they began quickly stuffing merchandise into the wagon and bags. I looked at the ceiling and there were at least four cameras able to see what I was seeing. I looked up at the camera and pointed to the banditry. I go to this store often and it usually has at least one person working loss prevention undercover (they’re easy to spot) but I couldn’t see anyone responding to this ongoing theft.

In a few seconds, the thieves had all the goods they could carry and began walking briskly for the doors. “Fuck it,” I said to myself, “Not on my watch.” I walked after them. Sure enough, the three made a B-line for the doors. In a loud voice, I told them to stop and they briefly stopped, more out of surprise than anything else, it seemed. An uniformed store employee happened to be at these doors which were designed to only allow people to enter and for a moment the thieves were dumbfounded. I grabbed the end of their wagon and pulled on it while one of them tried to figure out how to open the one-way gates.

At this point, a petite woman (less than 100 lbs.) showed up; she was evidently working as a loss prevention officer. She had her phone out and was telling me to just let the hoodlums go. Another bystander, a fit guy in his 40s from Saskatoon, came to help out. The petite woman kept pleading to us to “just let them go, just let them go.” The guy pulling the wagon was helped by his female accomplice and they were now able to enter the lobby. I grabbed the third guy by his grimy hoodie and told him he wasn’t getting away. I still had my grocery basket in one hand but he was so withered by his drug habit that it took little effort to hold him with my other hand. He looked genuinely shocked that someone had actually grabbed him. The petite woman implored me to just let him go insisting that she had called the police.

The police wouldn’t get there in time to stop anything. In loss prevention, the object is to prevent loss so retrieving the merchandise is the priority. The petite woman kept begging me to let them go and after a few moments, I reluctantly did. The store employee was distressed because he used to work security elsewhere when they wouldn’t just let thieves walk out with stolen goods. He said it happens there every day and the policy is to always let them go.

It also happened that the guy from Saskatoon had worked in loss prevention and we swapped a few stories about when we would tackle people for stealing a bag of chips. I tackled a guy for stealing a muffin once (from this same grocery chain) and I doubt that punk ever stole again. The petite woman looked at us like we were the bad guys and I explained that letting thieves just walk out the store ensures that they will return and do it again. Several store employees I later chatted with said that this trio had recently been raiding them like this on a daily basis. Obviously, prices have to go up to cover the losses and eventually, like we saw from several 7-11 closures, losses can get to the point where it’s no longer viable to keep the doors open.

The store employees were distraught and I felt sorry for them. It isn’t healthy to see this kind of crime day after day with nothing being done about it. Any employee must wonder how much more of this wanton banditry can go one before their store closes and they’re out of work. I get it, store management doesn’t want their employees to get hurt trying to halt a thieving meth-head. The problem was that the store had a private loss prevention company contracted to theoretically prevent retail theft. I saw that company’s employee wave the thieves out the door with their loot. What’s the point of hiring a private loss prevention contractor if they don’t actually prevent any loss?

Broken Window Theory versus ‘Broken Society’ Ideology

In Broken Window theory, the idea is to deal with the small crimes before the area becomes a breeding ground for bigger crimes. It starts with the small signs of social disorder, like broken windows. If you leave the window broken, it tells people that disorder will be tolerated and pretty soon all your windows are broken.

The converse to Broken Window theory is what we have now, Broken Society ideology which is very much an iteration of Marxist thought: capitalism creates crime. This is often presented as the formula: ‘Poverty causes crime.’ Any measure of personal agency is obviously absent in that formula. In a Broken Society, a person abides by the moral code that they can afford. Worse, society comes to accept that many people can’t afford a moral code for behaving in society and it becomes normal to expect and accept criminal behaviour.

People let the thieves get away because, not only does nothing much happen to the thieves if they are caught, it has become questionable if anything should even happen to the thieves. Consequently, as this particular grocery store has experienced, the thieves keep coming back again and again. Why wouldn’t they if there is no deterrence? The look on the punk’s face who I grabbed was one of shock; he wasn’t expecting anyone to do anything because that’s what he usually experiences: no one doing anything about it.

When I worked in loss prevention, this grocery chain was one of our major clients and I personally caught many shoplifters in their local stores. It does pain me to see this chain ‘just let them go.’ Everyone knows how this story ends; the store closes and the thieves just go to a different one and repeat their scummy thieving. As the saying goes, for evil to triumph, good men need merely do nothing. As it stands, the triumphant thieves will continue doing victory laps day after day. ‘Just let them go’ until one day it’s all gone.

Broken Society Ideology Manifest: Gladue Reports

At least two of the thieves I encountered would have been eligible for Gladue sentencing reports if somehow, some day they actually found themselves in court. Broken Society ideology blames society, not the criminals; Gladue reports are a manifestation of that ideology.

“Gladue factors include the effects of colonialism, not just for the individual but also for the family and community they are a part of. The continued effects of colonization on Indigenous people include racism, losing language, Indian Residential Schools and Indian Day Schools,” (Wikipedia).

The classic binary of Marxism - oppressor vs oppressed - is evident. All Indigenous people suffer from the continued effects of colonization, residential schools, etc.; they are forever victims and personal agency is precluded by those negative effects. The term often heard in Gladue-informed sentences is that the defendant was found ‘to not be morally culpable.’

Gladue reports were created as a way to address the over-representation of aboriginal people in the justice system. That over-representation simply reflects how much crime is committed by the aboriginal demographic. Keeping those offenders out of jail by reducing sentences or diverting offenders to healing lodges, etc. doesn’t actually reduce the number of crimes that are being committed by Aboriginals. Hence, Winnipeg, with its large aboriginal population, becomes an increasingly dangerous and violent place.

For as much as colonization is blamed for aboriginal criminal behaviour, it is remarkable how little the reserve system is considered as a cause. Social pathologies teem on reserves, especially the remote reserves, and no regard is paid to the violent and criminal socialization that occurs on reserve, often through familial connections. The great error of Gladue reports is that their proponents perceive a profound problem of aboriginal criminal behaviour but incorrectly attribute it to external factors that completely alleviate the aboriginal individual from being responsible for their actions. It is infantilizing while also being futile and too often puts violent offenders back in reserves or back on the streets where they re-offend.

If the white devil made them do it, how can they ever stop?

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An eclectic mix of opinion, history and creative writing.

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Discussion about this post

Brian Giesbrecht

Brian’s Substack3h

Middle class white folk need to start looting liquor stores and other establishments. Better still, whenever an “oppressed” person starts looting, a middle class white person should duplicate the looting, item for item. The incredible stupidity of allowing people to steal and get away with it would be exposed. Even the woke mayor and premier would have to take notice. But this won’t happen. Winnipeg is sliding into third world territory.

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