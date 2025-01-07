According to researcher and writer Nina Green, the documentary film Sugarcane may have an agenda going well beyond its claim that an ‘investigation’ exposed infanticide at St Joseph's Indian Residential School at Williams Lake in British Columbia.

For clues about that agenda, this is the National Geographic biography of one of the documentary’s two directors, Julian Brave Noisecat:

Julian Brave NoiseCat is a writer, filmmaker and student of Salish art and history. His first documentary, SUGARCANE, directed alongside Emily Kassie, follows an investigation into abuse and missing children at the Indian residential school NoiseCat’s family was sent to near Williams Lake, British Columbia. A proud member of the Canim Lake Band Tsq'escen and descendant of the Lil'Wat Nation of Mount Currie, he is concurrently finishing his first book, We Survived the Night, which will be published by Alfred A. Knopf in North America, Profile Books in the United Kingdom and Commonwealth, Albin Michel in France and Aufbau Verlag in Germany. NoiseCat’s journalism has appeared in dozens of publications including The New York Times, The Washington Post and The New Yorker and has been recognized with many awards including the 2022 American Mosaic Journalism Prize, which honors "excellence in long-form, narrative or deep reporting on stories about underrepresented and/or misrepresented groups in the present American landscape." In 2021, NoiseCat was named to the TIME100 Next list of emerging leaders alongside the starting point guard of his fantasy basketball team, Luka Doncic. Before turning full-time to writing and filmmaking, NoiseCat was a political strategist, policy analyst and cultural organizer. In 2019, he helped lead a grassroots effort to bring an Indigenous canoe journey to San Francisco Bay to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Alcatraz Occupation. Eighteen canoes representing communities from as far north as Canada and as far west as Hawaii participated in the journey, which was covered by dozens of local and national media outlets, including The New York Times. In 2020, he was the first to publicly suggest that Deb Haaland should be appointed Interior Secretary. Working with leaders from Indian Country as well as the progressive and environmental movements, NoiseCat helped turn the idea into a sophisticated inside-outside campaign that drew support from celebrities, activists and even a few conservative politicians. When Haaland was sworn in she became the first Native American cabinet secretary in United States history.

It is clear that the once-respected National Geographic did no independent fact-checking to verify the horrific claims made in Sugarcane before purchasing it from its former owners.

The film was also screened in Washington in September 2024.

What’s particularly alarming is that the filmmakers want to get this film into school curricula — see Impact — Sugarcane which says:

SUGARCANE is a profound tool for educators to bring this history into the classroom and ensure that it is taught to our future generations. We will work with curriculum experts to produce educational materials and study guides to support the use of SUGARCANE as a teaching tool in both the United States and Canada at the high school and college level as well as for professional development purposes in workplace settings. In Canada, this film can help reframe Indigenous history as part of a new mandate for education across the country, which we plan to explore with education policy-makers as well as the Canadian school system. With the support of National Geographic, directors Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie embarked on a press campaign to underscore the revelatory findings in the film pointing to a system of infanticide at St. Joseph’s Mission. On September 24th, SUGARCANE screened on Capitol Hill sponsored by U.S. Senator Ed Markey and the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition. This screening educated Senators on this issue ahead of consideration of the Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies Act. On October 25th, 2024, President Joe Biden formally apologized for the U.S. federal government’s role in the boarding schools system. Filmmakers Kassie and NoiseCat attended Biden’s speech at the Gila Indian Reservation and the Hollywood Reporter noted that “the film surely helped to shine a spotlight on all such institutions.”

What this profoundly flawed documentary certainly does not spotlight is that the claim that thousands of Indigenous children who attended Canada’s Indian Residential Schools between 1883 and 1996 are buried in “mass graves” across Canada, reputed victims of genocide, is slowly but surely being exposed as a hoax of monumental proportions.

Such exposure is hardly unexpected given the claim’s lack of credible supporting historical or physical evidence.

One of the most outlandish indigenous stories underpinning the genocide mantra comes from St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School on the Williams Lake Indian Reserve in British Columbia, the reserve featured in Sugarcane, where ground penetrating radar (GPR) results released on January 25, 2022, revealed 93 soil disturbances near the school that were termed “potential graves that require further analysis.”

According to the band’s chief, Willie Sellars, the discovery took place on a 14-hectare parcel of land at and around the St. Joseph’s Mission site and revealed that “Canada will be known as the nation who tried to exterminate the First Nations. Now we have evidence."

Sellars said the real story of what occurred at the St. Joseph’s Mission has been intentionally obscured for generations and that his investigation team “recorded not only stories involving the murder and disappearance of children and infants, they have listened to countless stories of systematic torture, starvation, rape and sexual assault of children at St. Joseph’s Mission.”

Nearly three years later, no further announcements have been made about these GPR findings or the allegations of murder and abuse at this school, a hit-and-run process mimicked by nearly every other announcement like it, including the one from the Kamloops Indian Band on May 27, 2021, that broadcast the false genocide claim around the world.

With this background in mind, please read Nina Green's analysis of the political agenda and financial goals she says underlies these false claims.

Nina Green

January 7, 2025

Sugarcane is in contention for an Oscar in the Documentary Feature Film category.

The film was screened at the White House on 17 December 2024 (see photos below), with US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, Chief Willie Sellars of the Williams Lake/Sugarcane Band, and Sugarcane co-directors Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie among the guests. Haaland was also present when Sugarcane premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on 20 January 2024. This is particularly significant since Sugarcane co-director Julian Brave NoiseCat claims credit for Haaland's appointment as Interior Secretary.

Chief Willie Sellars and Julian Brave NoiseCat give an impromptu performance at the White House screening.

Co-directors Emily Kassie and Julian Brave NoiseCat discuss Sugarcane with Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan

After premiering at Sundance, Sugarcane was heavily but selectively promoted in the US, Canada, and Europe at film festivals and limited screenings, many on Indian reservations. Meanwhile, the general public had almost no access to the film, which was only released for streaming in the US on 9 November 2024. The Canadian public's opportunity to see the film was further delayed for another two months; Sugarcane was not released for streaming in Canada until 26 December 2024. Meanwhile, Canadian Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller had the opportunity to see Sugarcane much earlier, on 30 September 2024, and the following day, tweeted a strong recommendation to the public to see the film.

From left to right, Julian Brave NoiseCat, Marc Miller, Emily Kassie, and an unknown person

The carefully staged manner in which Sugarcane was promoted and released suggests that although Sugarcane is ostensibly about a residential school in Canada, its Canadian location is merely a convenient means to an end. The ultimate objective of Sugarcane may well be to help persuade the US Congress to pass a bill (see attached PDF below) establishing a US version of Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), a process which would then set the stage for demands that the US government pay reparations.

Bills 118s1723es 218KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A Truth and Healing Commission bill has already passed unanimously in the US Senate but has not yet passed in the House of Representatives.

It seems almost certain that Sugarcane assisted with the passage of the Senate bill, particularly when, as mentioned, one of Sugarcane's co-directors, Julian Brave NoiseCat, claims credit for the appointment of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who, in June 2021, set up the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, which released its final investigative report in July 2024. On 25 October 2024, US President Biden apologized for American Indian boarding schools, presumably as a result of Haaland's report. Sugarcane co-director Julian Brave NoiseCat was invited to attend the apology.

Sugarcane is thus a very political film that could eventually lead to the US federal government paying billions of dollars in reparations and “taking land back.”

This makes it imperative to recognize the false claims made in Sugarcane, as shown here, here, here, and here.

The most significant false claim made in Sugarcane is that “The ongoing investigation at St. Joseph's Mission [i.e., the St. Joseph's Indian Residential School in British Columbia] has uncovered a pattern of infanticide.”

No proof of that false claim is offered in Sugarcane. The fact that it immediately follows onscreen statements about US residential schools links it by association with US residential schools, which cannot be anything but intentional on the part of the film's co-directors.

The final cut for Oscar nominations will be announced on 17 January 2025. Before that final cut is made, Academy members who will be voting on Sugarcane's Oscar nomination need to learn more about the film and seriously fact-check its numerous false claims.

Nina Green

Please take a moment to complain to both the National Geographic and the American Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for promoting a propaganda film masquerading as a truthful documentary about Canadian and American Indian Residential Schools.

National Geographic contact: https://helpcenter.nationalgeographic.com/s/contactsupport

Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences contact: https://www.oscars.org/contact