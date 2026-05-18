A much longer version of this piece first appeared in this newsletter on March 14, 2026. Written by Nina Green, it was revised with some of my own additions for republication in the Western Standard.

A covert federal deal may redefine control over Metro Vancouver — raising alarms about private property, legality, and accountability.

From left: Federal Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson, Vancouver-Quadra MP Wade Grant (a Musqueam member), Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty, and Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow sign rights and title agreement in Vancouver, Feb. 20, 2026. Image courtesy of Musqueam Indian Band

Hymie Rubenstein

Western Standard

March 23, 2026

The federal government and British Columbia’s Musqueam Indian Band (šxʷq̓ʷal̕təl̕tən) signed three agreements on February 20, with BC Premier David Eby in attendance, although he later claimed to know nothing about their contents.

It is troubling that the agreements were not only negotiated in secret but also remained hidden even after their signing ceremony. Only a quietly posted news release on the Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) website on February 20, provided one-sentence summaries:

šxʷq̓ʷal̕təl̕tən A Rights Recognition Agreement — Recognizes that Musqueam has Aboriginal rights, including title within their traditional territory and establishes a framework for incremental implementation of rights and nation-to-nation relations with Canada.

xʷməθkʷəy̓əm Stewardship & Marine Management Agreement — Establishes bilateral collaborative working groups so that Musqueam knowledge and stewardship practices will guide shared decision-making in this incremental implementation agreement to protect and manage the waters and resources within Musqueam territory.

xʷməθkʷəy̓əm Fisheries Agreement — Supports Musqueam’s and Canada’s shared decision-making role in collaborative fisheries management within Musqueam territory, and provides implementation funding as well as funding for access, vessels, and gear through this incremental implementation agreement.

It was not until March 2 that Global News published a copy of the agreement, but without revealing its source.

Why all the secrecy?