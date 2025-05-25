REAL Indigenous Report

Brian Giesbrecht
7h

The one “truth” that can’t be denied is that the Tk’emlups band somehow spent the $12,000,000 it was given to excavate - and didn’t put even one shovel into the ground. In whatever language you care to use that is fraud.

1 reply
Jim McMurtry
7h

That is the rub, or rubbish. People side-step truth and say that for “Indigenous communities it was important to focus less on the ‘implicit facts, but more on the spirit of truth.’” It is about dispensing with facts. I was fired for speaking factually to students. I was not supposed to have used nuance, played devil’s advocate, tested student belief, offered debate, given a history lesson. I was to have expressed condolences to professional victims and grifters. Truth, phooey.

