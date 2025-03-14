Don’t miss reading Michelle Stirling’s excellent critique of the erroneous beliefs held by John Rustad, leader of B.C.’s provincial Conservative Party opposition. Her careful dissection of his foolish claims about Canada’s Indian Residential Schools is freely available to all below.

To introduce it, I offer the following transcript of a January 24 Global News video, kindly supplied by Nina Green. It features Rustad's remarks that Stirling debunks, followed by a link to the video itself.

Transcript of Rustad’s remarks

I have talked to Dallas about this post, but look, the reality when it comes to the residential schools is in Canada more than 4000 children did not return home. They went to school. They were taken from their families and more than four thousand children did not return home. Those children died in residential schools. And tragically, as part of this, they decided at the time not to send the deceased home for burial. They buried them on sites. And so just about every residential school in the country has a cemetery, has children who passed at a residential school who have been buried there. So that's just the facts with it, and so that's the concern, that's the issue.

And you know, I understand also the sensitivity of that, and particularly, you know I sat in on the Truth and Reconciliation hearings when it was in Vancouver. I heard the stories from the elders, and what went on in the schools, of friends and relatives that passed. And I heard those stories. And that's what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was all about.

So when the tweet was first put up, I was concerned that there may be, it may be misinterpreted, as opposed to being about the fact that there hasn't been any graves at that particular site or any bodies at that particular site exhumed or found versus the whole issue of the residential schools. So I was concerned about that and I asked her to take it down because of that concern. However, like I say, it doesn't change the facts that there hasn't been anything found at these sites, but it also doesn't change the facts that the tragedy that has been the residential schools … [END]

According to Green:

There's no telling exactly where John Rustad picked up the claim that “more than four thousand children” did not return home. He may have picked it up from a news article. But the ultimate source is the University of Manitoba's NCTR website, which has a FAQ page here.

Under the heading 'How Many Children Are Listed? on that page is this paragraph, which says the current total is now 4140:

The effort to fully document the children that never returned home from the schools remains ongoing. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission identified 1953 children, 477 students where additional investigation is required and an additional 1242 students where they are known to have passed away but their names are not yet known. The NCTR has conducted further review of the records and has added an additional 468 students to the memorial. This number is expected to climb as additional work is conducted. In total there are presently 4140 children within the national student memorial register. Research efforts by the NCTR are ongoing, and this number will increase over time. Please note that at present, this memorial only contains students who attended IRRSA and does not include students who died while attending day schools or other non-IRSSA schools.

This figure is completely unverified because the University of Manitoba's NCTR staff will not allow non-Indigenous researchers to access the records to see the lists of names and the sources for them.

Global News Video of Rustad’s Remarks

https://globalnews.ca/video/11032958/bc-conservative-leader-responds-to-mlas-support-of-lawyer-in-residential-school-legal-debate

SORRY NO MORE - EXPOSING THE BITTER ROOTS OF 'SUGARCANE'

Facts Matter

Michelle S tirling

Sorry No More - Exposing the Bitter Roots of 'Sugarcane'

March 4, 2025

By Michelle Stirling ©2025 with files from Nina Green

There’s a controversy in British Columbia about a requested change to the Law Society of British Columbia’s Indigenous training course. A lawyer named Jim Heller asked the Law Society to include the word “potential” in a passage that claimed that unmarked graves had been found on the ground of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. In fact, no graves have been found. Ground penetrating radar (GPR) has found some ‘disturbances.’ No graves have been excavated, despite the Kamloops First Nation having been awarded some $12 million from the federal government for this purpose.

Dallas Brodie is the BC Conservative Party Attorney’s General critic, and she posted on X a tweet in support of the fact that no graves have been found.

Social media chaos broke out.

In speaking with the media, John Rustad, apparently trying to be conciliatory, made things much worse as he repeated a number of false tropes.

Rustad claimed:

“The reality is that more than 4,000 children did not return home.”

This is untrue. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) report (see table) shows that 423 children died on the premises of an Indian residential school between 1867-2000, an average of 3 deaths a year.

Rustad's statement that 'more than 4000 children did not return home . . . . Those children died in residential schools' refers to the University of Manitoba's National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) Memorial Register, which claims 4140 children died at residential schools, i.e. ten times the number the TRC report says died on the premises of a residential school.

The Memorial Register misleadingly includes the names of children who died within a year of being discharged from a residential school, as well as children who died accidental deaths on their home reserves during the holidays. Children named in the Memorial Register as "residential school deaths" were shot, drowned, hit by a falling tree, run over by a train, and burned to death in house fires on their home reserves. One person named on the Memorial Register - Helen Betty Osborne - was murdered as a young adult, not at a residential school, in The Pas, a case widely reported in the news media. Another died at the age of 87.

These deaths had nothing to do with residential schools. Children who were enrolled in schools but died elsewhere, and children who died within a year of being discharged from a residential school are counted in the Memorial Register as Indian residential school deaths. During the past two or three years the University of Manitoba's NCTR staff have even added names sent in by family members. Clearly, the Memorial Register is a manipulation of facts to support an agenda.

The Memorial Register had its origin in the TRC's Missing Children Project - a project which was never part of the TRC's mandate. Ronald Niezen reports in "Truth and Indignation" that the TRC's Missing Children Project was developed in secret, and since 2015, when the TRC released its final report, that secrecy has been compounded by the fact that the University of Manitoba is hiding important TRC records. Non-Indigenous researchers are not allowed to access the records which reveal the sources for the 4140 names on the Memorial Register. This contravenes the trust deed the University of Manitoba signed in 2013 under which all records generated by the TRC itself in the course of its work, including the records of the TRC's Missing Children Project, were to be made freely available to the general public. The fact that the Missing Children Project records are hidden has led to public confusion, and to John Rustad's misinformed statement about the actual number of Indian residential school deaths.

If independent researchers and the general public were allowed access to the TRC Missing Children Project records as mandated by the 2013 trust deed, the true number of deaths which actually occurred on the premises of Indian residential schools would become clear. It is likely largely unchanged from the 423 deaths on the premises of an Indian residential school reported by the TRC in 2015.

Rustad goes on to say:

“They went to school. They were taken from their families. And more than 4,000 children did not return home.”

Rustad is wrong to say that children were ‘taken from their families.’ Parents had to enroll their child, filling out an application form, and the child had to pass a medical test. Both were approved or rejected in Ottawa at the Department of Indian Affairs. (See example of Michel Red Crow documents here.) The only case in which a child would be ‘taken’ would be if the family was destitute or if domestic violence or neglect put the child at risk. In such a case, a child might be removed from the home, just as one would do today to protect the child’s life, however this was done with consultation.

Deputy Superintendent General Duncan Campbell Scott wrote to the Superintendent of Methodist Indian Schools in 1923:

“The Department will give you every help, by corresponding with the agents, and will assist in gathering up any children who are orphans and without legal guardians. Destitute children present a more delicate problem, as the full concurrence of the parents would have to be secured.” https://indiandayschools.org/files/RG10_576-1_PART_2.pdf (p.32)

Historian J.R. Miller had a crucial criticism of the TRC reports: “At no time in the history of residential schooling in Canada were parents “compelled to send their children to residential schools.””[2]

In the 1920’s federal laws were modified to match provincial school truancy laws, requiring that enrolled children attend school. Many people mistakenly believe this forced children to go to Indian Residential School when this was not the case.

Likewise, from the beginning, if there was a day school on reserve, parents had the option of sending their children to the day school on the reserve, rather than to an Indian Residential School. Parents often sent all their children to residential school because they got a better education and the parents were free to work their traplines or go hunting; plus, many families were very large, 10 or 11 children. It was hard to make enough money or hunt enough game to feed so many children. Residential schools solved that financial burden for the family. This begs the question as to why, if residential schools were so evil, why did parents send more and more of their children there?

John Rustad continued, saying:

“And tragically, as part of this, they decided at the time not to send the deceased home for burial. They buried them on site. And so just about every residential school in the country has a cemetery, has children who passed at a residential school who have been buried there. So that's just the facts with it, and so that's the concern, that's the issue.”

These statements are almost entirely incorrect.

Children who died at Indian Residential Schools were typically sent home for burial on reserve. In some cases, in very remote Indian Residential Schools, there was a cemetery on site and if the parents were out on the trap line and could not be reached, the child would have been buried at that school cemetery. In those cases, the children also came from remote areas, so it wasn't easy to return bodies home for burial, e.g. Brandon IRS. Sometimes other extenuating circumstances, like death by a contagious disease like Spanish Flu, meant there could have been a prohibition on shipping a body out of province.

The vast majority of children who died at Indian Residential Schools had a proper death certificate, often signed by a parent, and the body was sent home for burial on reserve. If the death was by accident or injury, there was an inquest.

Most schools were built adjacent to a church mission, which had a community cemetery. Many of these cemeteries are now abandoned as families have died out or moved away, but for the most part, the people buried there are the loved ones of early pioneer families. Thus, it was alarming when the Cowessess First Nation, for example, claimed to have ‘found’ over 700 unmarked graves, and the media understood these to be only children, when in fact, the claim is about a known community graveyard where the markers had been removed years ago, which is the final resting place for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous families and some students from the former residential school. But not 700 children.

John Rustad then said:

“So that’s the concern, that’s the issue, I understand also the sensitivity of that, particularly I sat in on the Truth and Reconciliation hearings when it was in Vancouver, I heard the stories from the elders, of what went on in the schools, of friends and relatives that passed, I’ve heard those stories, and that’s what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was all about.”

If people read Ronald Niezen’s book “Truth and Indignation,” they will find that the TRC intentionally excluded positive and constructive stories. Niezen was the Canada Research Chair in the Comparative Study of Indigenous Rights and Identity, Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology, McGill University. His research on the TRC was done with a team of students.

Unlike the Nuremberg trials which defined the Holocaust of Jews, enacted by the Nazis, Niezen writes:

Nuremberg Trials were “not a truth commission as we know it…the prosecutors explicitly wanted to avoid testimony from victims of the Holocaust and to prosecute Nazi officials solely on the basis of the material evidence, which they had in abundance.”(pg. 167)

By contrast, the TRC relied primarily on oral statements by people who had been children 50, 60, 70 years ago, many of whom had been force-fed lurid claims by ambulance-chasing lawyers for the past 30-years or more, as explained in this 2006 article in Maclean’s magazine. For making such accusations during the Independent Assessment Process (IAP) which preceded the TRC, many people received between ~$100,000 to $250,000 in compensation based solely on their own statement and an adjudication of the ‘probability’ that the offence ‘could’ have occurred. There was no due process and certainly, anyone who had received such money, would not be inclined to state in public at the TRC hearings that actually, they had a decent time at residential school.

So, it is unfortunate that the TRC hearings happened after the >$3.3 billion compensation of the IAP process. The IAP process was flawed and not evidence-based:

• A former Indian Residential School student could lodge a written complaint with the IAP – it could be very short, a sentence, a paragraph, and no substantiating evidence was required.

• Niezen reports that the government contracted 17 private investigation firms to track down some 5,315 alleged abusers, including former employees and students (there is a well-documented history of student-on-student physical and sexual abuse in several schools). Only 708 of these alleged abusers agreed to participate in the IAP hearings.

• The accuser was not required to attend. The Person of Interest was called a ‘witness’ in the hearing, not a ‘defendant’ and not allowed to defend themselves.

Likewise, many of the accused priests, nuns, clergy and government workers at the schools are now forever ‘marked’ as Persons of Interest, despite many of them being accused of ridiculous things that never happened. The IAP process did not allow people to defend themselves in a manner consistent with due process of law. This also meant that many refused to participate in TRC hearings, some fearing for their safety or life, based on the unproven allegations of the IAP foisted upon them.

The late Dene Inuvik Chief Cece Hodgson-McCauley was one of a few prominent Indigenous with the courage to speak truth about the IAP scam:

“Those [ten years I spent at residential school] were the best years of my life. My family says the same thing, my sister swears by it. We were treated wonderfully…They’re only reporting the bad side, and the more you lie, the more you say it’s bad the more money you make, and the lawyers are making money because they’re pushing people to tell their stories.”

As the IAP did not follow due process or evidence-based law, we now have on record the names of some ~5,315 Persons of Interest. “In the over 13 years since the signing of the IRSSA, the IAP held 26,707 claimant hearings, issued 27,846 awards, and awarded $3.233 billion in compensation.”[1] How many of those who spoke at the TRC hearings had financially benefitted from an IAP payout? We don’t know. How many may have made exaggerated statements, hoping for another financial windfall? We don’t know.

We DO know that the TRC process intentionally excluded the crucial statements of former priests, nuns, clergy, and staff – the people who would have been the ‘adults in the room’ in the Indian Residential Schools. The researchers had their $100,000 budget cut to $10,000 and were told their interviews with former clergy and staff would not be transcribed! The former clergy and staff are the only people who could have offered valuable context and balance – for instance, for those former students who claimed they were ‘stolen’ from their families at age 4 or 6, it is more likely they were in a neglectful or dangerous family setting. Those children who were orphaned did not go home in the summer – but this was not an act of cruelty by the school. If there was no living family willing and able to receive and care for the orphans, the IRS became their home. We also know from Niezen’s book that during the TRC process, people who tried to offer positive statements were shouted down.

John Rustad went on to say, in his press conference, regarding Dallas Brodie’s tweet:

“So, when the tweet was first put up I was concerned that there may be that it may be misinterpreted because there hasn’t been any graves or bodies at that particular site that have been found versus the whole issue of the residential schools, and I was concerned about that, and I asked her to take it down because of that concern. However, as I say it doesn’t change the facts that there hasn’t been any thing found at these sites, but it also doesn’t change the facts that ….”

As shown herein, John Rustad is not talking about facts. He is misleading the public, perhaps unwittingly and he is likely moved with compassion, by the recollections he heard at the TRC hearings he attended. However, by wanting to stifle Dallas Brodie’s factual tweet, he is performing a similar kind of censorship and historical manipulation that the Law Society of British Columbia is doing, and thus they are both misleading the public. Dallas Brodie understands the crucial importance of facts.

Here are the facts.

Jacques Rouillard is professor emeritus in the Department of History at the Université de Montréal. He has compiled this data from the annual reports of the Department of Indian Affairs. He writes:

I'm providing data that should have been presented in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's report, which suggests that all aboriginal children attended residential schools. This hard-to-find data can be found for some years in the annual reports of the Department of Indian Affairs. They were probably recorded by Indian agents who knew each aboriginal community very well. The reports are full of information about each tribe.



Residential schools took in a third of native children, day schools 45%/50%. School enrolment has progressed very well over the years. The number of out-of-school children dropped from 13% in 1901 to 11% in 1957. Except that enrolment in day schools, and even in residential schools, is mostly limited to the first year of school. Pupil numbers dropped by half in the second year of schooling even in 1949 (from 4,373 to 1,922 in day schools and from 2,563 to 1,413 in residential schools). Worse for earlier years. How, then, can it be said that children were forced to attend school?

It seems clear that the IAP and the TRC were designed to shame Canada, not to facilitate reconciliation in anyway. Niezen mentions this view in his book.

Great damage has been done to our nation by the unsubstantiated claims of ‘mass graves’ and ‘genocide.’ The only way back is to recover the facts and evidence about Indian Residential Schools, including the positive stories, as former residential school student Tomson Highway said in 2015 – ‘you have heard the 7,000 bad stories but you have not heard the 7,000 positive stories’ (like his!).

I invite people to read my article Canada’s Darkest Secret – the Myth of Missing Children at Indian Residential Schools or watch the webinar Truth and the Law: The Law Society of British Columbia and "Potential" Graves at Kamloops which includes a power point presentation about “Canada’s Darkest Secret.”

My conclusion is that for Canada to restore evidence-based rule of law and civil discourse we must abandon any feelings of shame about the past. The past is over. We can only address the present.

To get to the facts of the matter, we must be “Sorry no more.”

Watch my mini-documentary rebuttal to ‘Sugarcane’ - “The Bitter Roots of ‘Sugarcane’” or read more about it on my Substack.

Rumble:

https://rumble.com/v5i558i-the-bitter-roots-of-sugarcane.html

Vimeo: