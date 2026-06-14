The following piece was first published by the Aristotle Foundation for Public Policy, a new think tank that aims to renew a civil, common-sense approach to public discourse and public policy in Canada. It is republished here with the Foundation’s permission.

The report’s author, Matthew Lau, argues that systemic racism is not the primary cause of income disparities between indigenous and non-indigenous Canadians. Instead, factors like employment status, education, and location play a significant role. Indigenous Canadians who work full-time, have higher education levels, and live in urban areas often have incomes similar to those of their non-indigenous counterparts.

Matthew Lau

Aristotle Foundation

April 8, 2026

Introduction

It is often said that indigenous peoples (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) are particularly disadvantaged by systemic racism in Canada. This is a constant theme in the Government of Canada’s anti-racism strategy. “Systemic anti-Indigenous racism accounts for the fact that compared to non-Indigenous People, First Nations, Inuit, and Métis experience poorer social, economic, and political outcomes than their non-Indigenous counterparts,” according to the government.1

Certainly, indigenous peoples in Canada faced historical wrongs. For example, thousands were enslaved in Canada—primarily by other indigenous peoples—before slavery was abolished in the British Empire in 1834.2 Many indigenous children who attended residential schools suffered abuse, violence, and other significant hardships that caused lasting harm.3 And, until 1960, First Nations could not vote unless they gave up their Indian Status under the law.4

However, despite these historical injustices, this report presents evidence that indigenous peoples today can succeed and prosper in the same way as non-indigenous Canadians. While on average their incomes lag behind those of the general population, disparities do not imply discrimination.5 Indeed, the difference in average incomes between the indigenous population and non-indigenous population can be explained by factors such as education and geography. This, then, is positive: the data show that where indigenous Canadians have a trade or university degree, live near major urban centres, and work full time, incomes are broadly similar to those of non-indigenous Canadians. That is encouraging because it shows that whatever personal prejudice indigenous peoples encounter (a serious problem but different than institutional racism), indigenous Canadians are not “hostages” to bias and prejudice but can, regardless, succeed—and in fact are doing just that.