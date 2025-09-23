Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

Judean Peoples Front

September 13, 2025

This is a guest post from the JPF family by S Cohen and was first published on JPF Medium.

For more articles by Jewish authors, subscribe to the JPF on Medium (click on the image below).

When more than 1,200 civilians were slaughtered in Israel on 7 October 2023, including children and families, the very next day, protests erupted.

Not in mourning.

Not in solidarity with the victims.

Not against terror.

But in support of the perpetrators.

In support of the massacre.

These demonstrations took place before any Israeli military response.

When the hospital explosion narrative took hold, many accepted the claim that Israel had bombed a hospital. Yet multiple independent investigations confirmed it was a misfired Islamic Jihad rocket launched from within Gaza. The New York Times issued a correction based on verified evidence.

That moment should have led to clarity.

But implications were dismissed.

When the first hostages were released, their testimonies revealed a hidden dimension. Many were held not only by Hamas operatives, but by ordinary Gazans. They were forced to clean, to serve, to live in fear. They were denied food and water. They were starved in captivity. Many were beaten, tortured, and raped. Some were held by local journalists and teachers.

That could have invited a more honest reckoning with what was happening.

But it was easier to move on than to question your assumptions.

This was only the first group of hostages. Since then, more have returned — some as corpses, including strangled babies. Others came back after enduring horrors. There are new images now of current emaciated hostages digging their own graves. The scale of cruelty should be impossible to ignore.

You have been told that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is solely the result of an Israeli blockade. But Egypt controls one of Gaza’s two borders and has consistently restricted crossings and supplies. Reports from Reuters and the Australian ABC confirmed that aid blockages frequently occur on the Egyptian side.

Yet your focus remains fixed on Israel.

You have heard Gaza described as occupied. But Israel completely withdrew from Gaza in 2005, dismantling all settlements and military presence. Since then, Palestinians in Gaza have had full internal self-rule.

Any claim of occupation ignores both legal definitions and facts on the ground.

You have been told that Israel is an apartheid state. But critics from across the political spectrum, including legal scholars and Arab Israeli leaders, point out that Israeli Arabs vote, hold public office, attend universities, serve as judges, and participate in all levels of society.

You have been shown images of Gaza residents suffering famine. But investigations found that the photos were of individuals suffering from unrelated illnesses. Several news outlets quietly removed the images without issuing retractions. A few apologised.

UNRWA, long seen as a neutral humanitarian agency, was exposed. Evidence showed that some UNRWA staff took part in the October 7 attacks. UNRWA schools were used to store weapons. Hamas-affiliated individuals hold management roles at UNRWA. This is the agency meant to deliver humanitarian aid.

The BBC aired a documentary where a speaker said “the Jews,” but the subtitles translated it as “Israel.” This change masked open antisemitism as political rhetoric. Another BBC documentary was pulled after it was revealed the children it featured were the sons of Hamas commanders, not neutral voices.

Meanwhile, Israel agreed to humanitarian pauses to allow aid into Gaza. In each case, Hamas violated the terms by firing rockets, ending extensions, and refusing agreed conditions. Yet headlines framed Israel as the cause of resumed fighting.

During the November 2023 humanitarian pause, Israel halted operations and allowed aid into Gaza. Hamas broke the ceasefire by launching rockets before it expired. Still, media coverage focused on Israel’s resumption of war.

This did not begin recently.

In May 2021, Egypt brokered a ceasefire after 11 days of fighting. Israel complied. Hamas fired rockets hours later.

In July 2014, multiple ceasefire offers from Israel were rejected or violated by Hamas. On 15 July 2014, Israel accepted an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire. Hamas continued launching attacks while news outlets reported renewed Israeli airstrikes without context.

The October 7th massacre occurred during a ceasefire.

And yet, you continue to demand a ceasefire from Israel.

When you saw Palestinians murdered by Hamas for protesting or dissenting, this was an opportunity to understand that oppression is not external. Footage and reports showed Hamas executing suspected collaborators without trial, torturing political opponents, and violently crushing protests.

When brave Palestinians protested against Hamas's corruption and authoritarianism, this should have led to recognition of the lack of freedom in Gaza. Demonstrators were arrested, silenced, or disappeared.

When videos emerged of Hamas throwing gay men from rooftops, when women were beaten for not conforming to imposed religious norms, and when political dissidents were killed or jailed, this should have made it clear what kind of regime controls Gaza.

When Israel took in Gazan civilians for medical care, protected Palestinian workers on 7 October from Hamas fire, and repeatedly paused operations to allow aid through, this should have made it clear that there is a difference.

Yet recognition did not follow.

Or you looked away.

So we ask:

Why do you still choose to believe a story that falls apart at every turn?

Here Is a Small Snippet of What Was Exposed, in Case You’ve Forgotten

The Starving Child Photograph

Who published it: The New York Times, BBC, CNN, and others

What happened: They published an image of a severely malnourished child in Gaza, implying he was starving due to famine caused by the Israeli blockade

The truth: The child, Muhammad Zakariya Ayyoub al-Matouq, had cerebral palsy and other medical conditions

Correction: The New York Times issued an editor’s note clarifying the real cause of his condition

2. The Hospital Explosion

Who published it: The New York Times, Le Monde, and others

What happened: Headlines claimed hundreds of civilians were killed by an Israeli airstrike on the al-Ahli Arab Hospital

The truth: Independent investigations concluded the explosion was caused by a misfired Islamic Jihad rocket

Correction: The New York Times issued an editor’s note admitting overreliance on Hamas-linked sources

3. The Blockade Narrative

Who published it: Multiple international outlets

What happened: Reports claimed Israel was the sole party blocking humanitarian aid

The truth: In many cases, aid was held up by UN logistical failures, Palestinian infighting, or Hamas theft. Australian media acknowledged that not all blockages were on the Israeli side

Also:

Egypt has kept the Rafah border closed for months at a time.

Palestinians often require special security clearance from Egyptian authorities.

Aid convoys have been turned away by Egypt, and yet the public narrative continues to single out Israel.

4. BBC’s Gaza Documentary

What happened: The BBC aired a documentary narrated by a Gaza child without disclosing that his father was a Hamas official

Correction: BBC apologised and updated the broadcast

5. The Famine Reports

What happened: Media outlets cited famine warnings in Gaza

The truth: The US government demanded the retraction of reports based on flawed or outdated data

6. Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Smear

What happened: Reports suggested a US-based aid group was contributing to violence

The truth: It was a misinformation campaign by Hamas, later corrected

So Why Are You Still Believing This?

This is the uncomfortable part. But it must be asked directly.

Why are you still believing these stories when time and again they have been proven false?

Why do the initial headlines remain more powerful than the truth that follows?

Why does the idea of Israeli wrongdoing remain so persistent, even when disproven?

Could it be that you were primed to believe the worst about Jews long before these headlines?

Could it be that through centuries of inherited suspicion, tropes, conspiracies, and quiet antisemitism, you have absorbed a reflexive distrust?

This does not always wear a white hood. Sometimes it sounds like compassion. Sometimes it looks like activism. But if you find yourself believing lies after they have been disproven, it is time to ask where those instincts came from.

What Will It Take?

When babies are murdered and hostages are taken, and the world protests not the massacre but the victims

When photo after photo, headline after headline is proven false, and still the blame remains fixed

What will it take for the truth to be seen?

If you have read this far, I ask you, genuinely and respectfully

Please check your instincts: Ask why the truth is so easy to doubt when it comes from Jews

Ask why lies are so easy to believe when they come from their enemies

Not for Israel

Not for the Jewish people

But for your own integrity

Because the truth matters

And because silence and complicity have a history too

No one is expected to have known everything. But patterns this clear cannot be ignored.

This is not about blame. It is about whether facts matter more than familiar headlines. Whether empathy extends to all people or only some.

The evidence was there. The documentation existed. The silence was not always malicious. But the consequences were never neutral.

If any of this feels unfamiliar, ask yourself why.

Why were these facts overlooked?

Why were the lies so readily believed?

Why is it easier to accept the worst about Israel and Jews than to confront the complexity of truth?

The information has always been available. The corrections have been issued. The inconsistencies exposed.

So why has it been so difficult to see what is right in front of you?

This is not about politics. It is about integrity.

It is about being willing to question what you thought you knew.

It is not too late to see clearly.

But only if you stop accepting the convenient story and start paying attention to the true one.

This is your moment -

To choose awareness over habit.

To choose truth over comfort.

To see clearly because it matters.

