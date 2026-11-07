Regular readers will have noticed I’ve been posting nearly two pieces a day since October 15, thanks to a backlog of excellent articles and videos, a practice that will continue occasionally into the early new year. After that, I’ll be more selective about posting previously published material to maximize each piece’s readership.

Once again, Nina Green uses painstaking research to show that the Kamloops Band has not excavated a so-called burial site next to its former Indian Residential School despite receiving millions in federal funding, citing the need for consent from all 38 Bands whose children attended the school. The Band’s refusal to excavate contradicts its claim of discovering 215 children’s remains in what is being called a secret graveyard and the opinion of its own ground-penetrating radar expert, who stated that excavation is necessary to confirm her findings.

What’s actually under the ground at Kamloops?

Nina Green

October 15, 2026

Dr Sarah Beaulieu presents her GPR results at the Kamloops Band’s media event on July 15, 2021

By Nina Green

On 27 September 2026 a group self-identified as Second Sons Canada demonstrated near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on the reserve, and on a highway overpass some 12 kilometers away, at both locations holding a banner which read ‘Got Bones?’ See videos here and here, and on the Second Sons Canada website.

The demonstration was denounced and condemned by government officials and the RCMP (see image below of RCMP media release), and by Kamloops Band Chief Rosanne Casimir, who pointed out that ‘Everyone should always be concerned because there’s so much racism and discrimination out there.’ The Kamloops Band Council also reacted by unanimously passing a ‘zero tolerance for hate-based conduct’resolution on 2 October 2026. Acting Chief Nikki Fraser stated that ‘the formal policy upholds the nation’s jurisdiction, while giving more tools to the RCMP to remove people engaged in hate-based activities from their community’, and while the situation ‘may have looked like a peaceful protest at first glance’, it was ‘going against who we are as Secwépemc people, and there’s hate-based conduct.’

The matter didn’t end there. Chief Casimir felt compelled to address the ‘Got Bones’ question posed by the demonstrators’ banner by once again explaining why, after over five years, there has been no excavation of what the Band claimed on 27 May 2021 was the discovery of ‘the remains of 215 children’ (see attachment).

Kamloops Band Media Release 27 May 2021

154KB ∙ PDF file

Download

As she has done since 2022 (see here and here), Chief Casimir confused the public by conflating excavation and exhumation. Put simply, excavation is digging in the ground to find out if something is buried beneath the surface.

Exhumation, on the other hand, is defined as:

The formal act of digging up or removing a dead body from its burial place.

In other words, Chief Casimir consistently puts the cart before the horse by talking about exhumation because exhumation only comes into play after buried human remains have been revealed by excavation. If excavation determines there are no human remains at Kamloops — which appears to be the case — then exhumation is — and always has been — a non-issue.

Chief Casimir has consistently refused to commit to excavation, and has been playing verbal games when she speaks of exhumation and the difficulty of obtaining the consent of all 38 Bands whose children attended the former Kamloops Indian Residential School before exhumation can take place. Her comments about exhumation are meaningless, and are deliberately designed to confuse the public into thinking the Kamloops Band plans to excavate, which it clearly does not intend to do, despite the fact that it has received millions of dollars from the federal government for excavation.

In that context, it is important to recall that at the Kamloops Band’s 15 July 2021 media event at which the public finally learned who had done the GPR work, and what the results purportedly revealed, Dr Sarah Beaulieu very candidly and pointedly stated that her GPR results can only be validated by excavation (see attached transcript):

Beaulieu Presentation 15 July 2021

149KB ∙ PDF file

Download

In the following slides I will call the targets of interest ‘probable burials’ as they demonstrate multiple GPR characteristics of burials, but only forensic investigation with excavation will be able to conclusively determine this. . . . I have no doubt that there are burials there. Ground penetrating radar is the scientific approach, but we really need to hold uh Indigenous knowledge systems, oral tellings, to an equal space. A number of the anomalies are smaller. They are shallower, which is indicative of a child’s burial, but to know what type of remains they are, whether they’re adult, child, ancestral, you wouldn’t know until you excavated. [bolding added]

And in response to a question from journalist Jill Macyshon:

With ground penetrating radar we can never say definitively that they are human remains until you excavate, which is why we need to pull back a little bit and say that they are probable burials, they are targets of interest for sure. They, they have signatures, multiple signatures that present like burials, um but because of that we do need to say that they are probable until one excavates. [bolding added]

The Kamloops Band has ignored its own GPR expert’s opinion for over five years.

What was Dr Beaulieu told before she began her GPR work, and what do her results actually reveal?

To unravel how the bizarre claim that ‘the remains of 215 children’ had been discovered at Kamloops got started, it’s helpful to step back in time and ask what the Kamloops Band did not tell Dr Beaulieu before she began her GPR work on the May long weekend in 2021.

(1) Before she began her GPR work, the Kamloops Band did not tell Dr Beaulieu that from 1995-2003 an RCMP Task Force exhaustively investigated any and all allegations made to it about all 15 of BC’s Indian Residential Schools, and that no allegations were made to the Task Force about burials at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, despite the fact that a number of Kamloops Band members were represented by lawyers and were referred to the RCMP Task Force by their lawyers (see the 2003 RCMP report).

(2) The Kamloops Band did not tell Dr Beaulieu that at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearings in Kamloops in May 2013; no one (including Jeanette Jules, the sister of Diena Jules, who brought Dr Beaulieu to Kamloops to do the GPR work) came forward to the TRC with claims of burials at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

(3) The Kamloops Band did not tell Dr Beaulieu that in 1924 a septic field to dispose of the Kamloops Indian Residential School’s sewage had been laid in the area she was about to survey, and that the ground disturbances from the digging of the septic field trenches could produce GPR images which appeared to be graves.

(4) The Kamloops Band did not tell Dr Beaulieu that in the late 1990s and the early 2000s, Dr George Nicholas of the Department of Archaeology at Simon Fraser University had conducted archaeological field schools in conjunction with the Kamloops Band in the area she was about to survey, and that the ground disturbances from those archaeological digs could produce images which appeared to be graves. When she learned after the fact of Dr Nicholas’ field schools at the Kamloops reserve, Dr Beaulieu was forced to revise the number of GPR ‘hits’ from 215 down to 200 because of the overlap between her GPR work and Dr Nicholas’ earlier archaeological digs.

(5) The Kamloops Band did not tell Dr Beaulieu that in the 1990s the Band had created a Heritage Park in the area she was about to survey, and that the construction of the Heritage Park had involved large-scale ground disturbances which could affect her GPR results, and that if there actually had been burials there, they would certainly have been discovered in the 1990s when the Heritage Park was created. Nor did Jeanette and Frieda Jules and other Elders explain to Dr Beaulieu why they had created a Heritage Park in the area if, as they now claim, they had always known there were burials there.

(6) The Kamloops Band did not tell Dr Beaulieu that the alleged juvenile tooth Dr Beaulieu would later allege as ‘proof’ of child burials had been found to be non-human, and that the alleged juvenile rib bone turned in to the Band’s Museum by a tourist which Dr Beaulieu would later allege as ‘proof’ of child burials had disappeared.

(7) The Kamloops Band did not inform Dr Beaulieu, before she began her GPR work, that the Band did not have the name of a single child who had ever gone missing from the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Had the Kamloops Band apprised Dr Beaulieu of this critical information in advance, she would likely not have reached the erroneous conclusion that she had discovered ‘the remains of 215 children’. In particular, the Kamloops Band’s failure to inform Dr Beaulieu that no one had come forward in either the RCMP investigation or the TRC hearings with claims of burials almost certainly contributed to Dr Beaulieu’s unquestioning acceptance of the tales of Knowledge Keepers like Jeanette and Frieda Jules, and convinced her that she had found the graves of small children. See attached transcript of Ted Gottfriedson’s 23 May 2022 presentation, in which Gottfriedson told the assembled crowd, which included Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Mary Simon, of Dr Beaulieu’s emotional response at her ‘discovery’ of small children’s graves:

Ted Gottfriedson Presentation 23 May 2022

125KB ∙ PDF file

Download

And so what we did was we met with the, an archaeologist that Tk’emlups has on staff. That would be Leslie LeBourdais. And uh she, she actually connected us with Dr. Eldon Yellowhorn, who was a part of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. He led us to Dr Sarah Beaulieu. And um from there we, we did the work that was necessary. . . . We had to do some archival research. That was conducted by our former archivist, Erin Brown, who has moved on. . . . So before we did, the, the work was conducted, we had um two elders from our reserve, uh Jeanette and Frieda Jules, sisters. One is right here [pointing to Jeanette Jules beside him]. They, they went ahead of, uh prior to Dr Beaulieu coming, they did a blessing of the Heritage Park, performed work necessary with their pipes. Uh because of COVID-19 it was a very small group. So Diena, their other sister, and her grandchildren were witnesses to the blessing. . . . Uh Diena did approach other pipe carriers who were present during the GPR work. . . . So uh we moved forward with having Dr Beaulieu come to Kamloops to perform her work um in which, which was a very, it was obviously a very emotional time for us in the department as well as Dr Beaulieu who, who through her experience was able to [Ted Gottfriedson visibly emotional at this point] guess fairly accurately uh the sizes of the children who were buried in the unmarked graveyard. And some of them, from her, from her experience looked to be between three and four years old. They were very small, small children. And it was at that point that it, it became quite overwhelming for Dr Beaulieu. And I just wanna raise my hands to her because um she gathered herself with the help of our spiritual folks, and was able to continue on. Uh very, very indebted to Dr Beaulieu for the work she has done.

On the other hand, blame for Dr Beaulieu’s lack of archival and historical information before she began her GPR survey cannot be placed on the Kamloops Band alone. It is equally clear that Dr Beaulieu herself did not do the historical and archival research required of GPR professionals which would have apprised her of the fact that there had been major earlier soil disturbances at the site she was about to survey using ground penetrating radar, and that in light of that fact she should be extremely cautious about interpreting the soil disturbances detected by her GPR machine as graves.

What do Dr Beaulieu’s GPR results actually reveal?

The short answer to that question is that no one knows what Dr Beaulieu’s GPR results actually reveal because Dr Beaulieu did not present her results with clarity at the Kamloops Band’s media event on 15 July 2021, and the Band refuses to release her written report.

Dr Beaulieu’s presentation on 15 July 2021 occupied only 17 minutes of the two and a half hour media event, and only 5 of the 17 minutes were devoted to four slides showing GPR results from her work at Kamloops. Of these, the fourth slide is unhelpful, and the third slide — which is critical as it mentions clay layers — is not even shown in the video of her presentation.

Let’s examine the first three slides in sequence.

The first slide

The first slide clearly shows a trench-shaped shaft, almost certainly a former septic field trench from the system laid in 1924. The key feature is the ‘vertical refractive patterns of the sides of the trench’. See the attached screenshot, and Dr Beaulieu’s commentary:

Beaulieu Slide 1

1.88MB ∙ PDF file

Download

On this slide the probable burial is located to the right of your screen. The probable burial contains multiple GPR characteristics of a burial. First, the orange semi-circle indicates the convex reflective pattern of the upper surface of the graveshaft that lies approximately .7 metres below the surface. The red arrows indicate the vertical refractive patterns of the sides of the graveshaft. Above this, a surface depression can also be seen above the potential graveshaft. Surface depressions are common at known cemetery sites. Depressions occur over time when the loose soil used to fill a burial shaft compacts, or when a coffin eventually collapses.

Note that Dr Beaulieu says nothing about the contents of this alleged shallow ‘grave’, despite the fact that she had stated earlier in her presentation that one of the common features of a GPR image of a burial is ‘a range of possible reflective patterns for the contents of the grave’:

The common features of a formal burial in a cemetery setting typically include a convex reflective pattern at the upper surface of the grave shaft, vertical refractive patterns at the sides of the grave shaft, a horizontal reflective pattern at the base of the grave, and also a range of possible reflective patterns for the contents of the grave. [bolding added]

The second slide

The second slide again clearly shows a trench-shaped shaft, presumably another section of the septic field system laid in 1924. It also has ‘reflections from the edge of the vertical graveshaft’. See attached screenshot and Dr Beaulieu’s commentary:

Beaulieu Slide 2

2.99MB ∙ PDF file

Download

On the second screenshot, it contains several different anomalies that can be contrasted with the probable burial. Here the probable burial is noted on the right of the screen as well, just past the 15 metre mark. It has a notable soil disturbance above the hyperbolic response in addition to reflections from the edge of the vertical graveshaft. The reverse polarity of the waves seen here as black white black indicates a void space below this hyperbolic response.

With respect to the contents, Dr Beaulieu states that the ‘reverse polarity’ indicates a ‘void space’. This ‘void space’ could well be an empty clay tile. According to AI:

Septic tiles are famous for creating “false positive” burial signatures because they mimic the exact structural and wave patterns of a coffin.

The area Dr Beaulieu surveyed is a known septic field from 1924 consisting of shallow trenches in which hollow clay tiles were laid. Dr Beaulieu failed to even mention the existence of this septic field in her presentation, and consequently failed to point out that the GPR response in her second slide could very well represent a long-forgotten clay tile in a septic trench, rather than a small child’s burial.

The third slide

As mentioned, the third slide is not shown in the video of the 15 July 2021 presentation. Why the Kamloops Band’s videographer chose to focus the camera on Dr Beaulieu rather than on this crucial slide is inexplicable.

Dr Beaulieu described the third slide in her presentation as follows:

In this third screen capture the probable burial is observed with a larger, more rounded hyperbolic response just past the 20 metre mark [NOTE: refers to metre marks along top of screen, not to depth in soil]. It also lies approximately .7 metres below the surface. There is a distinct soil disturbance above the area where the probable burial is located, and there’s also a clay layer that abruptly terminates where the probable burial is located and continues again after it. This probable burial can be contrasted with the much smaller stone located to the left of the screen just prior to the 15 metre mark [NOTE: refers to metre marks along top of screen, not to depth in soil] which demonstrates a smaller, much sharper hyperbolic response.

As noted, this crucial third slide is not shown in the video, so we have no idea what the GPR image looks like visually. However Dr Beaulieu’s verbal description of a clay layer both above and below the ‘burial’ again suggests that what GPR has captured is the image of a long-forgotten clay tile in a septic field trench dug in 1924, not the shallow grave of a child. Dr Beaulieu and the Kamloops Band’s lack of transparency in deliberately failing to inform the public that the GPR work took place in a known septic field from 1924 is shocking, as is the Band’s reluctance to excavate when it has known all along of the existence of this 1924 septic field. What is the Band’s problem with excavating a known septic field? And why are Indian activists claiming they cancommunicate with buried children in what they know to be a century-old septic field?

Why would the Kamloops Band want to draw world-wide attention to itself in 2021?

There can be no conclusive answer to that question. However it is perhaps not entirely irrelevant that the Kamloops Band had two very significant lawsuits in play in 2021, the Day Scholars’ lawsuit brought by Shane Gottfriedson in which Diena Jules was a plaintiff (the lawsuit was speedily settled by the federal government after the Kamloops Band’s claim to have discovered ‘the remains of 215 children’ had shocked the world), and a lawsuit claiming Aboriginal title over the entire City of Kamloops in which Shane Gottfriedson is a plaintiff, and which is still ongoing (see attachment). It is also perhaps not entirely irrelevant that while it was refusing to allow reporters access because of ongoing grief, the Kamloops Band was able to pull itself together sufficiently to publish a full page ad in the Globe and Mail on 18 October 2021 in which it made a number of demands of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (see attachment).

Claim For Aboriginal Title Over City Of Kamloops

2.06MB ∙ PDF file

Download

Petition To Prime Minister Trudeau 18 Oct 2021

121KB ∙ PDF file

Download

In light of all this, should the Kamloops Band excavate in this known septic field? Careful excavation of a few of the ‘anomalies’ (as the Kamloops Band now calls them) is simple, inexpensive, and non-invasive. It seems the only logical thing to do. All Canadians need to finally learn what’s actually under the ground at Kamloops.∙ Terms ∙ Collection notice

Start your Substack. Get the app

Substack is the home for great culture