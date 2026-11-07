REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
2h

Even the Globe and Mail has issued a weak mea culpa for its lack of journalistic integrity and due diligence on the phoney unmarked graves issue. But the CBC and the Liberal Party are still sticking to their guns. Nina Green has been sending them all the information they need to properly understand the issue, but they simply aren’t interested. They have staked their reputations on a claim that they know is false, and they’re hoping that Canadians will let them get away with it

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StellaMaris's avatar
StellaMaris
3h

There is money and the Aboriginal Industry hiding there...that's it. 🪏

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