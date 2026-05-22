According to the author of the piece below, Jerry Amernic, the Fraser Institute’s study, “An Avalanche of Money: The Federal Government’s Policies Toward First Nations,” reveals a concerning increase in indigenous funding without corresponding improvements in the well-being of aboriginal people. The study also highlights the lack of transparency regarding class-action payouts and trust-fund use. In an excerpt from SLEEPWOKING, a book about historical revisionism in Canada and all the fallout associated with it, Amernic questions the purpose and effectiveness of land acknowledgements, arguing that they perpetuate a narrative of victimhood and fail to recognize the contributions of non-Indigenous Canadians.

SLEEPWOKING is available on Amazon.ca. Also, check out the SLEEPWOKING book review written by James Pew.

Book Excerpt: Sleepwoking by Jerry Amernic

Image via Broad View United

Jerry Amernic

REAL Indigenous Report

May 22, 2026

In December of 2024, the Fraser Institute, a public policy think tank, published a piece called ‘An Avalanche of Money: The Federal Government’s Policies Toward First Nations.’ It was not published as Commentary, but as a Study, and to say the findings are disturbing puts it mildly. Here are a few of them.

From 2015 to 2025 the annual Indigenous budget almost tripled from roughly $11 billion to more than $32 billion, and despite this increase the lives and well-being of the First Nations community have not improved.

Class actions have been settled without litigation, with estimated liabilities reaching $76 billion in 2023, while specific claims have been settled at a rate four times higher than by the previous Conservative government.

Even though tens of billions of dollars are involved, the public is being told nothing about when and to whom class action payouts take place, and how the trust funds that result from specific claims settlements are used.

First Nations have become relatively less financially independent and more dependent on government transfers, and far fewer First Nations are publishing audited statements and we are now seeing the result of such non-enforcement.

The author of this study was Tom Flanagan, who has been an expert witness in litigation over aboriginal and treaty land claims. Once a top advisor to Stephen Harper, he is Professor Emeritus of Political Science and Distinguished Fellow, at the School of Public Policy, University of Calgary. He taught political science at the university from 1968 to 2013, and has written a number of books. Two of the recent ones were co-authored with Chris Champion, publisher of The Dorchester Review. They are ‘Grave Error: how the Media Misled us (and the Truth about Residential Schools)’, and its sequel ‘ Dead Wrong: How Canada Got the Residential School Story So Wrong.’

While the bullet points above are all cause for concern, the single most startling thing I found from Flanagan’s research was this:

The federal government now spends more on Indigenous Peoples than it does on national defense.

It is to defy belief.

The late Carl Sagan was an American astronomer who popularized science for the masses. His 1978 book – ‘THE DRAGONS OF EDEN : Speculations on the Evolution of Human Intelligence’ – won him the Pulitzer Prize. One thing he said in that book is as follows:

“When we abandon the hunter/gatherer life, we abandon the childhood of our species.”

And here is something else Sagan said:

“You can’t convince a believer of anything; for their belief is not based on evidence, it’s based on a deep-seated need to believe.”

We can apply both of Sagan’s observations to the plight of Canada’s Indigenous community and how Canadians – dare I mention those considered ‘woke’ – perceive that community. What are some of the things people believe?

That Indian Residential Schools constitute a cultural genocide, if not a complete genocide, against Indigenous People.

That all First Nations children attended these schools.

They were forcibly removed from their families.

The intent of the schools was to destroy their culture.

The institutions were run like prisons.

Untold numbers of children disappeared only to be murdered and buried in unmarked graves.