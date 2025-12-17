When will the University of Manitoba admit that there are no missing children?

Two years ago, brilliant, prolific researcher Nina Green sent Senators, Members of Parliament, Members of Provincial Legislatures, Catholic Bishops, and journalists the detailed chronology below describing how the myth that there are thousands of missing Indian Residential School children in Canada got started.

The myth is still widely believed by almost all Canadians today because the University of Manitoba, which holds the records of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s spurious Missing Children Project, refuses to post those records on its National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation Archives website. The records establish that the TRC was never able to establish that a single named child ever went missing from an Indian Residential School or that the parents didn’t know what had happened to their child.

It is unconscionable that Canadians are forced to believe that there are thousands of missing Indian Residential School children because the University of Manitoba refuses to release the records it holds, establishing that there is no basis for the belief that even a single Indian Residential School child ever went missing and is unaccounted for.

This is particularly true in the case of the Kamloops Band’s claim on 27 May 2021 that it had discovered ‘the remains of 215 children’. If the TRC could not establish that even a single named Indian Residential School child ever went missing and was unaccounted for, how could the Kamloops Band have discovered the ‘remains’ of 215 missing children? Logic says the Kamloops Band’s claim was, and is, nonsense.

To learn how the TRC’s myth of missing Indian Residential School children got started, and who was involved in creating the myth, read the chronology below.

If Green’s analysis convinces you, please pass on the essay to as many people as you can.

The NCTR Blood Red Banner. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

When will the University of Manitoba admit that there are no missing children?

Nina Green

REAL Indigenous Report

December 16, 2025

How did the damaging myth of thousands of missing and murdered residential school children get started?

The story will surprise you.

The damaging myth of thousands of missing and murdered residential school children originated with a former United Church minister, perennial attention-seeker, and would-be revolutionary named Kevin Annett.

Kevin Annett

Kevin Annett has actively promulgated false horror stories about residential school children since his time as a minister in Port Alberni in the 1990s. Perhaps his best-known and most sensational claim is that one of his sham tribunals convicted Queen Elizabeth of kidnapping and murdering 10 children from the Kamloops Indian Residential School in 1964. But that is only one of the hundreds of wild tales Annett has told, allegedly based on accounts from former residential school students.

On 12-14 June 1998 Annett convened a sham tribunal in Vancouver (see attached advertisement) at which he took ‘affidavits’ from alleged ‘Witnesses to murder and deliberate infecting with tuberculosis’, ‘Discoverers of dead bodies’, and ‘Witnesses to medical experiments, sterilizations and secret murder and burial of children’.

Ihraam Tribunal Notice 1998

364KB ∙ PDF file

Download

Not a single one of these accounts has ever been substantiated.

Nonetheless according to a 20 June 1998 article in the Globe and Mail, Annett intended to send a report and 19 hours of videotape from his sham tribunal to the United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights, Mary Robinson:

A report accompanied by 19 hours of videotaped testimony from former students will be presented to Ms. Robinson on July 31 in London, England, Mr. Annett said in an interview. The human-rights group will ask Ms. Robinson to have the report presented to a UN Human Rights Commission meeting in New York in August, he added.

His 1998 sham tribunal elicited no response from the UN, but Annett did not give up. He continued to promulgate his false and unsubstantiated claims of missing and murdered residential school children buried in mass graves on radio, on the internet, and in books and news articles.

In 2006 Annett produced a documentary, Unrepentant, which he promoted on a cross-Canada tour. Unfortunately for Canada, Annett’s documentary got media coverage and the ear of someone who would listen to his false stories. Unrepentant caught the attention of Liberal Member of Parliament Gary Merasty, and in mid-April 2007 Merasty wrote to Jim Prentice, Minister of Indian Affairs, asking him to look into ‘concerns’ raised by Annett’s documentary and by Annett’s sham organization, Friends and Relatives of the Disappeared Residential School Children. See the Globe and Mail, 24 April 2007:

With less than four months to go before Ottawa officially settles out of court with most former students, a group calling itself the Friends and Relatives of the Disappeared Residential School Children is urging the government to acknowledge this period in the tragic residential-schools saga - and not just the better-known cases of physical and sexual abuse. Last week, Liberal MP Gary Merasty wrote to Indian Affairs Minister Jim Prentice asking the government to look into the concerns. Mr. Prentice’s spokesman, Bill Rogers, told The Globe that departmental officials have been asked to meet with Indigenous groups.Some of their stories, including tales of children buried in unmarked graves beside the schools, are told in a new documentary by Kevin Annett, a former United Church minister, titled Unrepentant: Kevin Annett and Canada’s Genocide. . . . The Friends and Relatives of the Disappeared Residential School Children claims thousands of children are buried in unmarked graves near the schools. Many of their stories are contained in the documentary by Mr. Annett, who says he was ousted from the United Church in 1995 after raising concerns about the church’s residential-school history.

Jim Prentice formed a Working Group under the direction of Robert Watts, Interim Executive Director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) to address Annett’s ‘concerns’, as summarized in the attached document prepared by the Working Group entitled ‘Missing Children & Unmarked Burials: Research Recommendations:

Questions into incidents of death and disappearance in the residential schools were raised publicly in early 2007, although survivors and their supporters have been concerned with these issues for many years.



In response to questions tabled in the House of Commons, Minister Jim Prentice (former Minister to the Office of Indian Residential Schools Resolution Canada, IRSRC) asked Mr. Bob Watts, Interim Executive Director for the TRC, to form a Working Group to examine the issue and explore options for further research.

2015 050 001 007

2.86MB ∙ PDF file

Download

2015 050 001 008 (1)

2.76MB ∙ PDF file

Download

The Working Group

As noted above, the Working Group set up by Jim Prentice to deal with Annett’s ‘concerns’ was headed up by Robert Watts, who had been appointed Interim Executive Director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) in 2007. Watts had been chief of staff to Assembly of First Nation’s Grand Chief Phil Fontaine during the negotiations which resulted in the historic 2006 Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement (IRSSA).

Oddly, the TRC had been set up as a department of the federal Department of Indian Affairs and Northern Development, and initially, the TRC’s Executive Director was appointed as a Deputy Minister of that department. As Interim Executive Director in 2007 and early 2008, Robert Watts was thus a Deputy Minister, and in effective control of the TRC as no Commissioners had yet been appointed and the TRC was not scheduled to formally come into existence until June 2008. This created an obvious conflict situation, as the TRC’s Schedule N mandate (copy attached) negotiated as part of the 2006 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement expressly prohibited it from investigating criminal matters of the sort Kevin Annett had alleged, and which had prompted Jim Prentice to set up the Working Group as a result of Gary Merasty’s letter.

Schedule N (1)

519KB ∙ PDF file

Download

Under Watt’s direction, the Working Group met for 18 months. The names of its members are unknown. It must have produced a voluminous amount of documentation. However only the two attached documents have emerged from behind the wall of secrecy which continues to surround its proceedings. These two documents establish that at Robert Watts’ request as TRC Interim Executive Director, the federal government hired a ‘senior research consultant’ in 2007, likely Alex Maass, later head of the TRC’s Missing Children Project, to review ‘all internal narrative histories of Indian residential schools’ for information on cemeteries located at or near residential schools. In light of the allegations of murder of residential school children by Kevin Annett which led to the formation of the Working Group, it seems obvious that in meticulously searching through internal government records for the locations of cemeteries at or near residential schools the Working Group was involved in a criminal investigation in 2007. And in fact Robert Watts made that clear in a Globe and Mail interview on New Year’s Day 2008, when he stated that he had already met with the RCMP three times ’to advise them on the accusations former students were prepared to make’. Although Watts produced no evidence of any crimes, the Globe and Mail interpreted his statement as ’the first time a senior official has acknowledged deadly crimes were committed at the schools’:

Former students plan to allege criminal deaths took place at Indian residential schools when they appear before a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and the RCMP has been told to be ready to investigate.



Commission chief Bob Watts said he has met three times with police in the past year to advise them on the accusations former students are preparing to make. His comments mark the first time a senior official has acknowledged allegations deadly crimes were committed at the schools and that many children were buried without their parents being notified.



“We know that in different periods of time there were higher death rates at the schools than other periods of time,” Mr. Watts told The Globe and Mail.

“Some of it may be from [tuberculosis] some of it may have been from outbreaks of influenza and other types of sicknesses and some of it may well be things that are more criminal in nature.”As executive director,Mr. Watts is responsible for setting up the commission, which was created as part of a class-action settlement between former students, the churches and Ottawa. Over the past year, he has visited aboriginal communities and is taking part in a closed-door advisory panel with church leaders on the subject of former students who disappeared.

During Robert Watts’ tenure as Interim Executive Director, and while the Working Group under Watts’ direction was investigating Annett’s earlier allegations, Annett continued to fan the flames. An article in the Nation Archives on 25 April 2008 announced that Annett had formed yet another sham tribunal, the International Human Rights Tribunal into Genocide in Canada (IHRTGC), and ‘was on hand in Vancouver April 10 to unveil the sites of 28 mass graves’. On 19 April 2008, the IHRTGC ‘presented their list of alleged burial sites to the United Nations in New York City’. Meanwhile, in February 2008, Annett’s earlier group, the Friends and Relatives of the Disappeared, ‘sent letters to the Queen, Ottawa and the heads of the three churches to come forward with their knowledge about the alleged mass murders and burial sites’.

During this flurry of publicity involving the UN, the Queen, officials in Ottawa, and church leaders, Annett did not substantiate a single one of his allegations.

Appointment of Harry LaForme as TRC Chairman

Matters could have been straightened out concerning Annett’s unsubstantiated allegations when Harry LaForme was appointed as TRC Commissioner on 1 June 2008. Apparently dissatisfied with the direction things were going, LaForme fired Robert Watts in September 2008, replacing him with Aideen Nabigon. LaForme also hired Owen Young as TRC chief counsel ’to curtail the AFN’s influence over the TRC‘. Both appointments were unpopular with the Assembly of First Nations, and on 20 October 2008, LaForme abruptly resigned. According to Owen Young, LaForme’s resignation was the result of AFN meddling. The two other Commissioners resigned 8 months later. Since LaForme had not accepted the Working Group’s recommendations that further investigation was required into Annett’s unsubstantiated allegations into missing and murdered children and unmarked burials, the Working Group’s recommendations remained in limbo.

Appointment of Murray Sinclair as TRC Chairman

On 1 July 2009 Murray Sinclair was appointed as TRC Chair, and the Commission was formally launched on 15 October. The newly-constituted TRC accepted the Working Group’s recommendations, and immediately requested $1.5 million from the federal government to fund an investigation into Annett’s allegations of missing children and unmarked burials. The request was denied in December 2009 as not being within the TRC’s Schedule N mandate, as Murray Sinclair himself admitted many years later in a CBC interview on 1 June 2021:

We had no expectation that this would be part of the work that we were doing, so we asked the government to allow us to conduct a fuller inquiry into that part of the work of the TRC in order to explore that on behalf of the Survivors and Canadian public. We submitted a proposal, because it was not within our mandate, and we asked that it be funded by the government. And that request was denied. And so largely we did what we could, but it was not anywhere near what we needed to accomplish and needed to investigate. [bolding added]

In 2010 the TRC moved from Ottawa to Winnipeg, and as indicated in Justice Sinclair’s admission above, the investigation into alleged ‘missing’ children and unmarked graves continued, contrary to the TRC’s mandate. A Winnipeg Free Press article on 19 February 2011 again attributed the setting up of the Working Group to Kevin Annett’s allegations, and mentioned Annett’s often-repeated claim that there are 50,000 missing residential school children:

Scores of sites pop up, referring to the Canadian Holocaust, in which 50,000 children died or disappeared. The figure is widely reported, but also considered likely a dramatic overstatement.



Many of the sites feature former United Church minister Kevin Arnett from British Columbia, the self-appointed crusader for families who lost children in residential schools. His contribution fuels a debate that’s disturbing enough without potentially exaggerated claims.



Indian Affairs Minister Jim Prentice ordered a working group in 2008 [sic] to define the scope of the problem in the wake of Arnett’s polarizing allegations and their impact on survivors.

Instead of decisively refuting Annett’s completely unsupported allegation that there were 50,000 missing residential school children, and stating (as he eventually did in 2021), that the TRC had no mandate to look into alleged ‘missing children’ because the TRC was precluded from dealing with matters with criminal implications, Sinclair erroneously affirmed that there were indeed missing children, calling it a ‘tragedy’:

Justice Murray Sinclair, chairman of the three-member commission, said the tragedy of the missing children is a chapter that casts a deep shadow on the saga of residential schools.

Eventually, the TRC produced an entire volume in 2015 entitled Missing Children and Unmarked Burials. Although the volume contained no evidence that any children had actually gone missing, the myth of thousands of missing residential children became firmly entrenched in the minds of the Canadian public as a result of its publication. Most Canadians now erroneously believe that there are thousands of missing residential school children, when in fact the TRC was never able to identify a single child who had gone missing and whose parents didn’t know what had happened to their child.

W hat can be done to repair the damage?

Great damage has been done to Canadians’ opinion of their country and to Canada’s international reputation by this dangerous false myth.

The damage needs to be repaired.

How can that be done?

(1) Firstly, Kimberly Murray’s statement to the Standing Senate Committee on Indigenous Peoples on 21 March 2023 needs to be widely publicized by the media and the federal government. Contrary to Murray Sinclair’s claim, Kimberly Murray, special adviser to the Minister of Justice, told the Senate Committee that there actually aren’tany missing children:

The children aren’t missing; they’re buried in the cemeteries.

This is now an established fact. Over the past two and a half years, hundreds of provincial death records have been located by independent researchers which establish that the 2800 ‘missing’ children listed on the University of Manitoba’s Memorial Register on its NCTR website are not missing at all, and are buried, for the most part, in their own Indian reserve cemeteries. Their graves have been forgotten over time because the Indian Bands have not kept up the cemeteries, and the wooden grave markers have disappeared. And over the many decades since they died, the children themselves have been forgotten by the Indian Bands as well. Canadians need to know this. The media, the federal government and church leaders need to make Canadians aware that there are no missing children. It’s their responsibility to do that, now that the facts are known.

(2) Secondly, the federal government and the University of Manitoba (which holds the TRC records) need to publish on its NCTR website all documents created by and pertaining to the Working Group so that Canadians can understand how the completely unsubstantiated allegations of Kevin Annett which were investigated by the Working Group, and later by the TRC, created the myth of thousands of missing and murdered residential school children buried in unmarked and mass graves. The University of Manitoba has an obligation, under the 2013 trust deed it signed with the TRC, to make these TRC documents available to the general public on its NCTR website.

(3) Thirdly, the Senate Committee on Indigenous Peoples needs to retract its Interim Report issued in July 2023 entitled ‘Honouring the Children Who Never Came Home’.

The Senate resolution did not authorize a report by the Senate Committee on residential schools, and could not do so because of the 2006 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement. In fact, the Senate resolution of 3 March 2022 included at the beginning of the Interim Report makes no mention of residential schools at all:

That the Standing Senate Committee on Aboriginal Peoples be authorized to examine and report on the federal government’s constitutional treaty, political and legal responsibilities to First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples and any other subject concerning Indigenous Peoples

Moreover, the Senate Committee interim report speaks repeatedly of ‘missing’ children, when in fact the Senate Committee was specifically told by Kimberly Murray that there are no missing children, and the TRC itself was not able to identify a single missing child whose parents didn’t know what had happened to their child. A Senate Committee report cannot be based on an entirely unproven allegation by Kevin Annett, a claim which has actually been completely disproven by provincial death records. The Senate Committee’s interim report should be retracted.

It will take time before the general public gradually becomes aware that the myth of thousands of missing children is just that - a myth. But it needs to happen. Canadians, Indigenous and non-Indigenous alike, deserve to know the truth.