REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
4h

Ike was likely the last POTUS to stand up to and warn against the Military Industrial Complex. Both (US political) Parties have since succumbed and gotten entangled in misbegotten overseas adventures, some, like Viet Nam, at great cost in blood and treasure. The neocons being the political agents for such appear to have succeeded with the loose cannon populist who campaigned against their wars-forever policies. James Baker should have been heeded in 1991 when he promised Gorbachev that after the wall comes down, 400,000 Soviet troops depart East Germany, the USSR and Warsaw pact end, that NATO would not move one inch Eastward but instead eventually moved 900 miles and added 11 more nations. After staging a nullification of a neutral to pro Russian leader in Ukraine in favor of a puppet regime that set about ethnically cleansing Russians in the Donbas while being enticed with NATO membership essentially ensuring a cutting off of Russian access to Crimea (Russian territory since Katherine the Great) and the Mediterranean, WW3 commenced. The form is not a direct hot war that could easily lead to nuclear annihilation but proxy wars. The Iranian war is a mirror image of Ukraine with Russia (now in China's camp, thanks to US and European NATO neocons) and China supporting Iran. WW3 is being fought in military, political, digital, biological?, economic (financially including getting away from the US dollar as world reserve currency) and resources. The oil shocks to come from this latest adventure will factor into how the war(s) proceed. Needless to say Jihad just got a motivating boost from the "Great Satan" and Israel. Xi is likely rubbing his hands in anticipation of his next move in the South China Sea.

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Gabe Desjardins's avatar
Gabe Desjardins
1h

Coyne’s TDS has kept him from writing anything lucid for years!

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