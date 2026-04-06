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Hymie

With each passing day, the war against Iran looks like it may end up being yet another American war without end.

With no clear exit strategy, America and Israel’s war against Iran may be another war without end.

Since World War II, the U.S. has engaged in numerous long military operations authorized by Congress or initiated by the executive branch without formal declarations of war, such as the Cold War (the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the Gulf War) and the War on Terror (the War in Afghanistan and the Iraq War).

Currently, the United States is involved in eight publicly known military engagements across six different wars. Wars with direct U.S. involvement include the War on Terror (Somalia, Syria and Yemen), the war on cartels (Operation Southern Spear) and the Iran war. Wars with indirect U.S. involvement include the Russo-Ukrainian war (U.S. involvement), the Gaza war (U.S. involvement), and the Israel–Hezbollah conflict.

Of all these extant conflicts, the most troublesome one, at least with regard to its causes, likely length, and possible outcomes, is the war against Iran, which is why I post brief excerpts from three recent and widely different analyses below.

By no means do these three opinion pieces exhaust explanations of this conflict, one that is rooted in events long preceding the 1948 rebirth of the State of Israel.

To me, the most divergent views are those of Andrew Coyne and Yaniv Weissman, with Niall Ferguson somewhere in the middle.

Niall Ferguson

The Free Press

April 2, 2026

For nearly five weeks, President Donald Trump has bombarded Iran with missiles and bombs—and the American public with contradictory messaging about the aims and duration of this conflict.

He also disclaimed all responsibility for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, saying that “the countries of the world that do receive oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage.”

Only future historians will be able to work out if Trump has been procrastinating while talking. Could earlier action have been taken to secure the Strait? Could U.S. ground forces have been deployed sooner to reopen it? Does he still intend to deploy them? We cannot yet know.

But history does provide a useful point of comparison here.

Consider an interview J.D. Vance gave to UnHerd on April 15, 2025. “Just going back through history, I think—frankly—the British and the French were certainly right in their disagreements with Eisenhower about the Suez Canal,” he said.

It will be a richly ironic development if, in just a few years, the vice president of the United States finds himself in the position of Harold Macmillan, who was British prime minister Anthony Eden’s successor after the Suez Crisis of 1956.

To summarize: In 1956, after Gamal Abdel Nasser’s Egypt nationalized the Suez Canal, Britain, in a concerted effort with France and Israel, attempted to seize the waterway and topple the Egyptian regime. President Dwight D. Eisenhower refused to back the operation. … Vance’s point last year was that Eisenhower had been mistaken not to back Britain.

Seventy years later, however, the administration Vance is part of has put the United States in precisely the role of Britain in 1956, joining forces with Israel to seize a crucial waterway and to overthrow the regime that aspires to control it.

There is now a rising probability that Trump’s war backfires on him much as Eden’s did — economically, politically, and geopolitically. Which raises the question: Is this the American Suez?

Andrew Coyne

The Globe and Mail

April 3/4, 2026

By the time you read this, U.S. armed forces may well have launched a ground war in Iran. Or they may have begun to withdraw from the region and go home. There could be a ceasefire in exchange for Iran’s agreement to open the Strait of Hormuz. Or the war could have escalated further, with stepped-up U.S. attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure met with Iranian attacks on oil and gas assets across the region.

All of these and more could be read into Donald Trump’s brief, disjointed “address to the nation” Wednesday night, a speech that might well have been cribbed from his late-night social-media posts for all the wisdom, sense or even intelligibility it contained: a pastiche of every verbal tic (“like never before … nobody’s seen anything like it”) and self-serving lie in the President’s repertoire, but not the first clue of a plan to get America, and the world, out of the disaster he has created.

This is what you get when you hand the keys to the world’s most powerful military to an insecure, deeply ignorant, endlessly manipulable, pathological narcissist. If an actual nine-year-old were in charge of the Iran campaign, and not a 79-year-old man with the intellectual and emotional range of a nine-year-old, it would be indistinguishable from the actual result.

Analysis 3: The Hormuz Mirage

Yaniv Weissman

WeissWord

April 4, 2026

You’ve likely heard the usual suspects in the media and across social feeds: “Iran is a regional powerhouse,” “Trump has no idea what he’s stepped into,” and the ever-popular “The U.S. didn’t plan for a war with Iran.”

But if you’ve been paying attention, you know that the news cycle is less about reporting and more about the art of the spin, orchestrated by politicians and various “interests.” Today, I want to peel back the curtain on what the United States is actually doing in the Persian Gulf.

In November 2025, the White House released a strategy document signed by President Donald Trump. Pay close attention to the wording:

“America will always have a vital interest in ensuring that the Gulf’s energy supplies do not fall into the hands of an absolute enemy, that the Straits of Hormuz remain open, that the Red Sea remains navigable, and that the region does not become a nursery or exporter of terrorism against American interests.”

Now, here is the catch: The Strait of Hormuz has never actually been closed—not during the Iran-Iraq War, and not during the June 2025 skirmish between Iran and Israel. So why did the White House make such a point of “keeping it open”?

The answer lies further down in that same document, under the section titled Energy Dominance: