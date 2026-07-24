REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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UncleMac's avatar
UncleMac
2h

I had an interesting "chat" with Grok about treaties and property ownership. I'm on the East Coast where the FN treaties didn't involve ceding land rights.

Grok indicated gubbermints have a problem in that most of the treaties don't mesh with modern jurisprudence. There is no logical endpoint; tax payers keep paying forever and the more "rights" the FNs leverage by using the count systems against the gubbermint, the more we will pay.

Grok said some treaty renegotiation is creating logical endpoints; that is the purpose from the gubbermint's perspective. I wish I trusted the gubbermint's intentions but at this point, nope.

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Robert Clements's avatar
Robert Clements
3h

Great article , however I dont think the majority of out Federal and Provincial politicians have the will to do what need to be done. My question is WHY dont they ? With all the talk about unity and pulling together to make Canada Strong.

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