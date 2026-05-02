The following piece was written by yours truly.

The hard-to-locate Musqueam Agreement can be found below in PDF format:

Musqueamagreement 2.9MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

With overlapping Indigenous claims and Supreme Court precedents reshaping property law, Ottawa’s latest recognition deal could trigger decades of legal and political conflict.

Musqueam Declaration. Image courtesy of Musqueam

Hymie Rubenstein

Western Standard

March 3, 2026

Hymie Rubenstein, editor of REAL Indigenous Report, is a retired professor of anthropology at the University of Manitoba and a senior fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

According to a February 20, 2026, Canadian government news release:

“The Musqueam Indian Band and the Government of Canada signed three landmark agreements that recognize Musqueam’s Aboriginal rights and strengthen Musqueam’s roles in fisheries, stewardship, and marine emergency management. These agreements represent a major step forward towards reconciliation and incremental implementation of Musqueam’s Aboriginal rights as affirmed under Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982.”

But these “Aboriginal rights” include rights to territory never exclusively occupied or owned by the Musqueam people of British Columbia.

The news release stated, “The Musqueam people have been stewards of their traditional territory since time immemorial,” but this is a claim that other indigenous groups who have also lived in the same area could easily make and substantiate, employing folklore and oral history as well.

Accordingly, these “landmark agreements” between the Musqueam Indian Band and Ottawa are as prehistorically and historically thin as they are all-encompassing broad.

Musqueam “traditional territory and waters” — an elusive phrase if there ever was one — are now said to span a massive territory worth countless billions of dollars stretching from central Vancouver to an upper border about 60 kilometres north of the city. That includes claims to what are now called Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, New Westminster, Delta, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Surrey, UBC Endowment Lands, YVR Airport, and Coquitlam.

The three “landmark agreements” are grounded in a declaration of its rights passed by the Band in 1976, in which the Musqueam claimed the right to travel across this region’s land and waters “without foreign [read: Canadian] control or restriction,” and to consume the area’s natural resources regardless of Canadian legal restrictions on doing so.