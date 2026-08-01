A truly outstanding piece by Terry Burton, a retired veteran of Alberta’s oil and heavy construction industry and a former member of the Alberta Apprenticeship Board, which presents a holistic account of the contributions of an enormous body of people representing varying ethnicities and socio-economic standing to making Canada one of the most prosperous and diverse countries the world has ever known.

Though Burton tries to highlight the role of indigenous peoples in transforming a vast but sparsely populated and stagnant Stone Age region into a vibrant, rapidly growing industrial one, his politically correct effort omits three important facts.

First, any objective accounting would show that Canada’s aboriginal people have made a tiny contribution to this transformation. Indeed, many indigenous people and their shame-obsessed supporters are now trying hard to reverse it; if successful, this would impoverish our country with outrageous “reconciliation” demands, including spurious claims that land was never surrendered to the political representatives of the European settlers.

Second, the positive contributions made by the European settlers to the aboriginal ones make the latter pale into insignificance.

Third, based on my second observation, hardly any indigenous activists, or the people they claim to represent, would gladly return to the hand-to-mouth pre-civilizational Stone Age lifestyle that preceded the European settlement of the country.

Modern Canada was built by indigenous peoples, pioneers, and generations of immigrants — but history should be guided by evidence, not ideology.

Calgary’s Hudson’s Bay store is one of the oldest heritage buildings in the country. National Archives

Terry Burton

July 7, 2026

Few subjects in Canada generate more passion than the question of who built this country. Unfortunately, the discussion often begins with conclusions rather than evidence. Political advocacy, media narratives, educational institutions, and activist organizations frequently present simplified versions of history that emphasize one set of contributions while minimizing another. The result is not greater understanding but greater division.

There should be little disagreement on one point: every generation stands on the shoulders of those who came before. Indigenous peoples lived on these lands for many years before sixteenth-century Europeans arrived, albeit somewhat in a nomadic and tribalist tradition. They developed tribal societies, governed themselves according to their own tribal customs, established beneficial trade networks, and acquired, as part of their daily living, knowledge of local geography, wildlife, and ecosystems. Early European explorers and immigrants interacted with indigenous peoples, thereby acquiring indigenous knowledge, and vice versa, which helped both survive very challenging and harsh environments.

The Canada that exists today — with its cities, highways, railways, ports, airports, universities, hospitals, courts, legislatures, electrical grids, telecommunications systems, manufacturing industries, scientific research, military, financial institutions, and social programs — was constructed over centuries through the labour of millions of people.

Beginning in the early seventeenth century and accelerating after Confederation in 1867, successive waves of immigrants transformed a sparsely populated territory into one of the world’s most developed countries. Farmers, primarily from Europe, cleared millions of acres of land. Labourers built canals, roads, bridges, and railways. Miners extracted the resources that fueled industrial growth. Engineers designed dams and power stations. Entrepreneurs established businesses. Scientists, physicians, teachers, tradespeople, factory workers, police officers, soldiers, and public servants built institutions that continue to serve every Canadian (indigenous and non-indigenous) today.