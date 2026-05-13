To clarify the central theme of my lightly edited piece posted below that “The land of Canada is solely owned by King Charles III, who is also the head of state…. The Canadian Act has no provision for any Canadian to own physical land in Canada. Canadians can only own an interest in an estate,” let me remind readers that Canada is a sovereign and undivided constitutional monarchy.

This means that no local body or foreign country “owns” it. Instead, King Charles III is the legal Head of State, with the Crown (represented by the Governor General), albeit acting as a figurehead in practice, while the Canadian government manages the country. Only about 11% of Canadian land is fee simple property (i.e., “privately” owned), while the remaining 89%, including all Indian Reserves, is “Crown Land.”

These facts actually strengthen my position that they apply, or should apply, equally to indigenous and non-indigenous peoples, including those living on Indian Reserves, tracts of Crown land administered by the government of Canada on behalf of both the King of Canada and its indigenous residents.

Who really owns Canada?

Rubenstein writes, “No country in history has ever done more to protect and enhance the well-being of its indigenous people.”

Hymie Rubenstein

Juno News

March 17, 2026

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Author: Hymie Rubenstein

Hymie Rubenstein, editor of REAL Indigenous Report and REAL Israel & Palestine Report, is a retired professor of anthropology at the University of Manitoba and a senior fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

The ever-growing “land back movement,” of which fulsome “land acknowledgements” are a critical part, was sparked by the Royal Proclamation of 1763, a declaration made following British victory in the Seven Years’ War against France and Spain, which cemented the conquest of what became Canada.

Recognized in the 1982 constitution, the Proclamation, whose main purpose was to organize Britain’s new North American territories and establish rules for its settlement and relations with indigenous peoples, for this reason called a “Magna Carta” by many of Canada’s indigenous peoples, may nevertheless be seen as a foundational document in the country’s eventual sovereignty as a single nation-state.

Still, the Proclamation is itself rooted in earlier legislation.

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On March 5, 1496, King Henry VII granted letters patent to John Cabot and his sons to claim new lands anywhere in the world so long as they did not intrude on Spanish or Portuguese possessions. This newly found land included what is now Canada but made no mention of its indigenous inhabitants.

Thirty-eight years later, the French explorer Jacques Cartier, acting on behalf of England’s King Francis I, defied Henry VII’s Letters Patent by claiming Canada for the French monarchy.

Jacques Cartier claimed Canada for France in 1534

Nearly 300 years later, British victory in the Seven Years’ War once and for all extinguished that claim.

Dozens of indigenous land treaties, voluntarily signed, flowed from the Proclamation, nearly all of which were based on the surrender of traditional territories and tribal self-determination in exchange for material benefits and the communal occupation of lands not ceded to the Crown. This occupation did not support individual or collective ownership of Indian Reserve lands.