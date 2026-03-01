REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arthur B Grant's avatar
Arthur B Grant
39m

Accountability is not racism! It's justice for every indigenous man, woman and child abandoned without a means to question where the funding is.

Reply
Share
Ed Davies's avatar
Ed Davies
1h

Gee, you mean Indigenous Leaders are as corrupt and uninterested in the welfare of their band members as our elected politicians are in the welfare of Canadians? Quelle Surprise! Like George Carlin said: “it’s a big club and you’re not in it”.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture