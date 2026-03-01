An outstanding hard-hitting piece about the unconscionable lack of public and other accountability when it comes to indigenous governance issues, written by Kevin Klein, a former Tory cabinet minister, President and CEO of The Klein Group, and the owner of the Winnipeg Sun and Kenora Miner and News, is freely posted below in its entirety for all readers.

Unfortunately, I’ve been unable to access the letter from Roche “Rocky” Sappier, a Maliseet elder from New Brunswick, referred to by Klein.

If any of you have a copy of the letter, please send it to me so I can post it here with appropriate commentary.

Kevin Klein

Winnipeg Sun

January 31, 2026​

This is not the first letter like this I have received.

Since I began writing about the absence of accountability in Indigenous governance, I have heard from Indigenous Canadians across the country. Elders. Parents. Business owners. Former band employees. People who asked me to keep their names private, not out of embarrassment, but out of fear.

The letter I received recently from Roche “Rocky” Sappier, a Maliseet elder from New Brunswick, is one of the most direct and troubling accounts yet. It was sent not only to me, but to the Prime Minister, cabinet ministers, and the Leader of the Opposition. It is not polite. It is not sanitized. It is not written to make politicians comfortable. It is written by someone who believes silence has done more damage than any colonial policy ever could.

Sappier’s core question is simple and devastating: when will elected officials stop playing politics and start holding people accountable, especially when accountability would help Indigenous people themselves?

According to federal public accounts, more than $62.8 billion was spent last year through Crown Indigenous Relations and Indigenous Services Canada. Canada’s Indigenous population is roughly 1.8 million people. Yet outcomes on many reserves remain dire. Housing shortages persist. Addiction rates are high. Violence and suicide remain far above national averages. Those facts are not controversial. They are documented.

What is controversial, at least in Ottawa, is asking where the money goes and who benefits.

Sappier does not mince words. In his letter to the Prime Minister, he quotes Pierre Trudeau: “The greatest exploiters of Aboriginal people in Canada are Aboriginal leaders.” That is not a quote politicians like to repeat. But it is one many Indigenous people quietly agree with.

He writes that billions of dollars flow into First Nations “unchecked and without any kind of credible oversight or accountability protocols.” He argues that a small group of chiefs, councillors, and their families have gained access to salaries, contracts, housing, and business opportunities that ordinary band members never see. He describes a system where questioning leadership leads to intimidation, exclusion, or worse.

Whether every claim in his letter applies to every community is not the point. The point is that these concerns are coming from inside Indigenous communities, not from commentators on the outside.

And yet elected officials largely refuse to engage.

Politicians tell themselves that silence equals respect. That asking hard questions is somehow anti-reconciliation. That demanding financial transparency would be seen as racist or paternalistic. The result is moral paralysis. And it is Indigenous people who pay the price.

Staying silent does not protect Indigenous communities. It protects bad actors.

Sappier writes that reconciliation, as practiced today, has become “a ticket to getting rich and staying rich” for a small leadership class. He describes reserves where ordinary members have no meaningful recourse, no independent audits, and no enforceable protections under the Charter when band leadership controls housing, employment, and services.

He asks a blunt question that should haunt Parliament: if billions are allocated in the name of Indigenous people, but most Indigenous people cannot benefit, why does the system continue unchanged?

This is not about cutting funding. Anyone who pretends otherwise is avoiding the argument. It is about how funding is delivered, who oversees it, and whether the rule of law applies equally.

The federal government once understood this. The First Nations Financial Transparency Act required public disclosure of salaries and audited statements. It was repealed under political pressure. Since then, transparency has declined, not improved.

Sappier proposes reforms that will make many politicians uncomfortable. Independent forensic audits. Direct funding mechanisms that bypass corrupt councils. Restoring transparency laws. Aligning band governance with basic democratic standards, including opposition voices and enforceable ethics rules.

These ideas are not radical. They are standard expectations everywhere else in Canada.

What is radical is continuing to pour billions into a system while refusing to ask whether it works for the people it claims to serve.

Business leaders understand this instinctively. Capital without accountability breeds corruption. Incentives without oversight distort behaviour. Any CEO who ignored internal whistleblowers would be accused of negligence. Governments should be held to no lower standard.

The cruel irony is that many politicians believe they are helping Indigenous people by avoiding confrontation. In reality, they are entrenching dependency, empowering the worst leadership practices, and silencing the very voices reconciliation was supposed to uplift.

Politicians need a backbone.

They need to say, clearly and without apology, that accountability is not an attack on Indigenous self-determination. It is a prerequisite for it. That protecting vulnerable people inside Indigenous communities matters more than protecting political narratives in Ottawa. And that reconciliation without results is not reconciliation at all.

Sappier ends his letter with a warning. Canada will survive. Indigenous communities trapped in a corrupt and unaccountable system may not.

That warning should be taken seriously.

Accountability is not anti-Indigenous. Silence is.

Kevin Klein is a former Tory cabinet minister, President and CEO of The Klein Group and the owner of the Winnipeg Sun and Kenora Miner and News.