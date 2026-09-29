REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
Sep 29

Dar al-Harb plus "once Islamic land (Ottoman Empire), always Islamic land" vs existential survival of the Jewish state, add foreign support and entanglements and the UN and the notion of peace is a permanent abstraction.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture