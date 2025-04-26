REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Hilda Cirotto's avatar
Hilda Cirotto
1h

The false narrative was spread far and wide hoping people would just accept it. It didn;t matter that it was lies. This truly undermines their history.

Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
1h

Sinclair and Wilson believed the stories about sinister deaths and secret burials. That is made clear by Sinclair’s claim that there are 15-25,000 similar to the Kamloops 215, and Wilson’s claim that there are thousands of “missing” children. It is possible that they heard many stories, like Doris Young’s , but didn’t include them because they didn’t think the Canadian public would believe them. The CBC Sinclair interview immediately after the Kamloops claim makes it clear that he believed bodies had been found, and that this “find” validated his belief in the legitimacy of his missing children campaign

