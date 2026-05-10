According to star researcher Nina Green, Ottawa lost the Cowichan case because federal lawyers were restricted from arguing that Aboriginal title in BC was extinguished. The strongest ground for appeal is that Madam Justice Young erred in finding that Governor Douglas intended to mark out a reserve in the Cowichan claim area in 1859. This finding is flawed because Douglas surveyed the area for sale to settlers, mandating it be offered at auction, contradicting the idea of a reserve.

Why did Ottawa lose the Cowichan case, and how can it win the appeal?

Nina Green

REAL Indigenous Report

May 10, 2026

Condominiums in the Cowichan claim area.

Ottawa is finally waking up as to why federal government lawyers lost the Cowichan case. They lost it because they were handcuffed by former Attorney-General Jodi Wilson-Raybould’s practice directive which prevented them from making the legal argument that Aboriginal title in BC had been extinguished.

But knowing why it lost the case may not help Ottawa win the appeal since legal arguments which an appellant failed to bring up at trial usually can’t be raised on appeal.

So how can the appeal be won?

One of the strongest grounds of appeal is that Madam Justice Young made an erroneous finding of fact with respect to Governor Sir James Douglas‘ intention that Colonel Richard Moody mark out a reserve in the Cowichan claim area, and that since her finding of fact was erroneous, her application of the law to that flawed finding of fact was equally erroneous.

In order to appreciate why Madam Justice Young’s finding of fact that Governor Douglas intended a reserve to be marked out in the Cowichan claim area was erroneous, it is necessary to understand that there were two legal regimes by which settlers could acquire land on the mainland of British Columbia during the period 1859-1863 while Colonel Moody was Chief Commissioner of Lands and Works. The first involved the sale of land which the government had already surveyed. The second involved unsurveyed land. Both legal regimes were firmly under Governor Douglas’ control, not Colonel Moody’s.

Douglas put the first legal regime in place with his Proclamation No. 13 of 14 February 1859 which provided that Crown land which had been surveyed for sale to settlers must first be offered to prospective buyers at a public auction. The Cowichan claim area fell under that legal regime after Douglas had it surveyed in the summer of 1859. Once the Cowichan claim area had been surveyed, Douglas’ own Proclamation No. 13 mandated that it had to be offered for sale to prospective purchasers at a public auction.

Douglas put the second regime into practical effect on 1 October 1859 when he sent a circular to the district magistrates and gold commissioners advising them to immediately permit British settlers to occupy unsurveyed land (see attached transcript for details). Four months later, he put this second legal regime into legal effect with his Proclamation No. 15 of 4 January 1860. Under that proclamation, British settlers could purchase land more freely. There was no requirement that the land had to be surveyed in advance, and no requirement that the land had to be initially offered for sale at a public auction. Instead, British settlers could preempt 160 acres of unsurveyed land at will, and provided they occupied and improved it, purchase it whenever the government got around to surveying it. The Cowichan claim area did not fall under this second legal regime because it had already been surveyed in the summer of 1859.

Douglas Circular To Gold Commissioners 1 Oct 1859 (transcript)

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Moody had no jurisdiction with respect to either legal regime. As noted above, all aspects of both legal regimes were fully under Douglas’ control, and mandated by the laws Douglas had put in place as Governor under his Proclamation No. 13 and Proclamation No. 15.

Douglas never intended a reserve to be marked out in the Cowichan claim area

The question then becomes: Did Douglas ever intend that a reserve be marked out in the Cowichan claim area? The answer is that Douglas obviously never had any such intention because he had the Cowichan claim area surveyed for sale to settlers in the summer of 1859, and under his own Proclamation No. 13 it then had to be offered immediately for sale at a public auction.

Madam Justice Young’s finding of fact that Douglas intended a reserve to be marked out in the Cowichan claim area is thus clearly erroneous. In Paragraph 1853 she wrote:

[1853] There is a lack of evidence as to why an Indian reserve was not established at Tl’uqtinus. Moody knew about the Cowichan village and Tl’uqtinus. Douglas directed Moody to cause permanent Indian reserves to be established at the sites of Indian settlements. This would have included the Cowichan village. Moody did not fulfill his responsibilities. Instead, he purchased some of the Cowichan’s land for himself shortly before leaving the Province. The honour of the Crown requires servants of the Crown to act with honour when acting on behalf of the Sovereign: Manitoba Metis at para. 65. This conduct was dishonourable. [bolding added]

Madam Justice Young’s finding of fact that Douglas’ instructions to Moody of 5 March 1861 regarding the marking out of Indian reserves ‘would have included the Cowichan village’ is impossible in view of Douglas’ own Proclamation No. 13, which provided that surveyed land had to be immediately offered for sale to settlers at a public auction. Douglas’ instructions to Moody of 5 March 1861 obviously involved something quite different - the marking out of Indian reserves under Douglas’ Proclamation No. 15, i.e., unsurveyed land available for preemption by British settlers - and thus had nothing whatever to do with the Cowichan claim area.

Douglas’ intention that the lands in the Cowichan claim area were to be immediately sold is clear from documents related to the 1859 survey. Colonel Moody and the Royal Engineers were sent by the British government to the newly-established Colony of British Columbia on the BC mainland in late 1858. The Royal Engineers were capable of conducting surveys of lands on the BC mainland which were to be made available for purchase by British settlers. However, from the moment of their arrival they were occupied with other pressing practical matters, and Douglas wanted land on the mainland to be made immediately available to British settlers to forestall the possibility of annexation by the United States which was a real possibility as a result of an influx of thousands of American miners during the Gold Rush of 1858. Douglas therefore engaged an experienced civilian surveyor, Joseph Trutch, who had been introduced to him by the British Secretary of State, Sir Edward Bulwer-Lytton, to survey a large area on the lower Fraser which included the Cowichan claim area.

Accordingly, as Chief Commissioner of Lands and Works on the mainland, Colonel Moody entered into a contract with Trutch on behalf of the government, but when Douglas realized the expense involved, he balked at approving the contract.

On 20 July 1859, Trutch wrote to Douglas asking for his reasons for withholding approval:

Victoria Vancouvers Island July 20th. 1859. To His Excellency Governor Douglas C.B. &c &c &c Sir, Having been apprised by the Chief Commissioner of Lands and Works of British Columbia in a letter dated July 8th, that your excellency “withholds your sanction” to the contract entered into by me with him acting on behalf of the Government of British Columbia I respectfully solicit to be informed what are the objections which your Excellency entertains against that contract and which have influenced your excellency to such a decision - I have the honor to be Your Excellency’s obt Servt. Joseph W Trutch.

If Madam Justice Young were correct in her finding of fact that Douglas always intended a reserve to be marked out in the Cowichan claim area, Douglas’ reply to Trutch would have been very simple and straightforward. Douglas would have told Trutch that he couldn’t approve a survey of the Cowichan claim area because he intended to mark out an Indian reserve there, and if he had the lands surveyed, his Proclamation No. 13 would force him to immediately offer these ‘Indian reserve lands’ for sale to settlers.

Very significantly, in his objections Douglas made no mention whatever of an Indian reserve. His objections to the survey were of an entirely different nature, as indicated in his notes at the foot of Trutch’s letter:

- The magnitude of the operation engaged in by the Com. of Lands and works - - So large a quantity of land not being immediately required for settlement - The dividing lines - subject to be destroyed by fire and other causes, if the land is not immediately occupied and the outlay in that case lost to the colony.

His own objections thus make it crystal clear that Douglas’ purpose in ordering the Trutch survey of lands which included the Cowichan claim area was to make them immediately available for settlement, which would also have the effect of raising revenue for the colony, and that what he really objected to was that the contract Moody had entered into with Trutch involved a larger area than Douglas had initially envisioned, and the survey would thus cost a lot more money.

The colonial treasury was perilously short of funds. On 17 June 1859 Moody had written to the Colonial Secretary, William Young, requesting that Trutch be paid the £500 advance promised to him under the contract. Young replied to Moody the following day, saying that there were insufficient funds available:

Government House, Victoria Vancouver’s Island 18 June 1859 The Chief Commissioner of Lands and Works &c &c &c Sir I have the honor to acknowledge the receipt of your letter of the 17th. instant requesting I will cause an advance of Five Hundred Pounds to be issued to Mr. Joseph Trutch with whom a contract has been entered into for executing certain Surveys for British Columbia. 2. In reply thereto I regret to state that the present condition of the Colonial Chest will not admit of this advance being made from it. I have the honor to be Sir Your Most Obedient Servant William A.G. Young Acting Colonial Secretary

Trutch was given the same reply. On 20 June 1859 he advised Moody that his request for the advance payment of £500 had been denied (see attachment):

Trutch To Moody 20 June 1859 (transcript)

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. . . . I have set the two surveying parties at work today without swearing them to the performance of their duties thinking you would prefer my doing so to the delay which would otherwise have taken place in commencing the surveys. I regret to have to inform you further that on presenting your requisition to the Colonial Secretary for the sum of five hundred pounds in advance on our Contract before named which advance was expressly sanctioned by his Excellency the Governor, I was informed that it could not be met as there were no funds in the Treasury. . . .

Douglas had expressly sanctioned an advance payment to Trutch of £500, but now, mysteriously, Colonial Secretary William Young had denied the advance on the ground that there was no money available:

Despite this setback, Trutch sent his two parties of surveyors out to begin the survey while he remained in Victoria to try to obtain the £500 advance as well as Douglas’ formal approval of the contract which Douglas had earlier approved in principle.

Douglas finally formally approved the contract on 25 July 1859, as indicated by the word ‘approved’ and his initials on the document (see attachments), and Trutch eventually received his £500 advance after posting a bond for £1000.

Moody, Trutch Agreement 25 July 1859 (transcript)

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Summary

In summary, there can be no question that Douglas was in full control of the survey of the Cowichan claim area in the summer of 1859, and that he had the land surveyed for the express purpose of selling it at public auction to British settlers, a measure he thought necessary at the time because of the threat to British sovereignty over the new colony on the BC mainland posed by the influx of thousands of American miners during the Gold Rush. An additional motive was that the sale of the surveyed lands would raise desperately-needed revenue for the colony.

There can also be no question that in accordance with his own Proclamation No. 13, Douglas directed Moody in no uncertain terms to put the Cowichan claim lands up for sale at public auction, along with other surveyed lands, in letters dated 17 July 1860 and 17 October 1860, and that they were in fact put up for sale at a public auction on 9 February 1861, at which time there were no bids. Because the Cowichan claim lands remained unsold after the public action, under Douglas’ Proclamation No. 13 they were legally available for private purchase. Even then, it was not until two and a half years later, in September 1863, that Moody purchased Sections 27 and 34.

Madam Justice Young was thus obviously wrong in her finding of fact that Douglas always intended a reserve to be marked out in the Cowichan claim area. The historical documents establish that Douglas never had any intention of doing so. He clearly intended the Cowichan claim lands to be surveyed for settlement, and sold to British settlers at public auction.

Madam Justice Young admitted in Paragraph 1853 of her decision (see above) that she didn’t know why a reserve was not established on the Cowichan claim lands. The historical documents provide an obvious answer. It didn’t happen because Douglas never intended it to happen, and Douglas was the sole person with control over the sale of Crown land on the BC mainland.

The fact that Madam Justice Young was wrong in finding that Douglas intended to mark out a reserve on the Cowichan claim lands in Richmond fatally undermines the legal analysis by which she determined that Aboriginal title on those Cowichan claim lands was not extinguished during the colonial period prior to BC’s entry into Confederation in 1871 (an analysis which is too detailed to go into here).

There are therefore very strong grounds on which Ottawa could win the Cowichan appeal, and restore private property rights in British Columbia.

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