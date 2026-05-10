REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Jim McMurtry's avatar
Jim McMurtry
1h

Aboriginal title was indeed extinguished by the formation of Canada. Full stop. Judges and politicians, if allowed, will find excuses to disassemble our great country. That Nina Green is outwitting them is glorious.

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Cliff McKay's avatar
Cliff McKay
27m

If Nina Green's comments are accurate, then it would seem Judge Barbara Young chose evidence-- either deliberately or in error-- to achieve a dubious result. Also, how can Crown lawyers be ordered not to use full evidence to make their cases?

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