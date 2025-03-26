The history of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) at the University of Manitoba has its roots in the residential schools era itself. As many people began to reassess the role of residential schools in Canada during the late 20th century, former students began to speak publicly about their experiences, hoping their claims of poor treatment would grant them an economic windfall.

Between 2000 and 2003, a flood of civil lawsuits overwhelmed the federal government and the churches, leading to the generous Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement (IRSSA), which came into effect in 2007.

This agreement involved a number of provisions, including the privileging of unsubstantiated indigenous oral testimonies over authenticated and objective ones and the creation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC). As part of the TRC’s mandate, the Commission was tasked with creating a “National Research Centre” (NRC) to ensure the preservation of the Commission’s archives after its mandate concluded. The mandate in Schedule N of the IRSSA Agreement states that this Centre “shall be accessible to former students, their families and communities, the general public, researchers and educators who wish to include this historic material in curricula.”

In 2012, the Commission invited organizations interested in hosting the National Research Centre to submit their proposals. The University of Manitoba, along with a number of partner organizations, submitted proposals.

In 2013, the TRC announced that the University of Manitoba’s bid to house the Centre was successful. That year, the TRC and the University signed a Trust Deed and an Administrative Agreement, and the NRC, now known as the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, was created.

The Centre is hosted by the University in partnership with other universities, colleges, and organizations across the country and is tasked with preserving the increasingly contested memory of Canada’s residential school system and legacy — not just for a few years, but forever. The Centre’s Governing Circle and Survivors Circle were obliged to play an important role in ensuring the promises undertaken in these agreements are honoured respectfully.

Unfortunately, as Nina Green shows below, these agreements have not been respectfully — or legally —honoured.

This is because the University of Manitoba, the body that controls the NCTR and its employees, has not adhered to the principles it was mandated to follow. The University of Manitoba has held the records mentioned in Nina Green’s important article below (first posted on Woke Watch Canada) for more than a decade now without making them available to the general public on its NCTR website as required under the 2013 trust deed the University signed with the TRC.

What could possibly explain this delay, except that NCTR does not want certain records that paint the Indian Residential Schools in a positive or unbiased light to be released to the public?

If the University of Manitoba cannot or will not comply with the 2013 trust deed, should the TRC records not be turned over to the federal agency Library and Archives Canada? Indeed, this is where these records should have gone to ensure their preservation and accessibility to impartial researchers and reporters.

Sister Dorothy Bob in 1996, and at right in 1959 at her investiture. (B.C. Catholic files)

By Nina Green

On 13 March 2025, the BC Catholic revealed that Dorothy Bob, a student and later a cook at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, became 'the first Indigenous girl to enter the Sisters of St. Ann in the congregation's hundred-year presence in BC'.

Dorothy Bob, who took the religious name Sister Mary Juan Diego when she became a nun, was the daughter of Christopher and Cordelia (nee Patrick) Bob of the Fountain Indian Band near Lillooet, BC.

She died in Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria on 24 February 2025 at the age of 92. See her obituary.

Why did the Catholic Church not reveal until now that a former student and former employee of the Kamloops Indian Residential School became a nun?

Would Canadians ever have known about this had a reader of the BC Catholic not written - 'with astonishment' - to editor Paul Schratz about it, forcing the Catholic Church to admit that a former student of the Kamloops Indian Residential School became a nun?

Imagine the difference to Canada if - immediately after the Kamloops Band announced its false claim on 27 May 2021 that it had discovered 'the remains of 215 children' at the Kamloops Indian Residential School - the Catholic Church had said to Canadians, 'Let's pause and look at the facts. A former student and former employee of that school, Dorothy Bob, became a nun. And not only that, at the time the Kamloops Band claims these alleged murders and secret burials of 215 children were taking place, there werethree Indigenous teachers on staff - Joe Stanley Michel, Mabel Caron, and Benjamin Paul. While teaching at the school, Michel was also Chief of the Adams Lake Band (see attachment). Moreover, a status Indian administrator, Nathan Matthew, took over the running of the school in 1973. Matthew later became Chancellor of Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops'.

If the Catholic Church had revealed these facts in a timely manner, and asked how 215 children could have been murdered and secretly buried while these - and other - Indigenous staff were working at the school, would Canada be a different place today?

Undoubtedly it would.

What can be done at this late date to ascertain the truth?

The University of Manitoba is the problem.

The reason Canadians cannot learn the truth is that in 2013 the University of Manitoba signed a trust deed with the TRC under which it gained possession of the TRC documents, and since then the University has not fulfilled its obligation under the trust deed to make the TRC documents available to the general public.

Consider, for example, that Sister Marie Zarowny stated in 2021 that the Sisters of St Ann sent four boxes of documents to the TRC. Why are those documents not on the University of Manitoba's NCTR Archives website more than a decade after the TRC received them? Is it because these documents reveal positive facts about the Kamloops Indian Residential School that the University of Manitoba doesn't want the public to see?

Consider further that 'In 2014, the government of British Columbia released to the TRC more than 4,000 documents, including death records for aboriginal children aged four to 19'. The BC records were digitized, and handed over on a flash drive (see TRC report, p. 259 attached). Why are those death records not on the University of Manitoba's NCTR Archives website? Is it because the University of Manitoba doesn't want Canadians to know that these children are buried on their home reserves, and that almost none of them actually died on the premises of an Indian residential school?

Why is the University of Manitoba continuing to deny Canadians access to the truth?

