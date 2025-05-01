REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Max Williams's avatar
Max Williams
26m

The Kamloops "discovery" has caused so much damage- to the Kamloops Band leaders, who now look like idiots, to the members of that Band who will suffer the consequences of their inept leaders' actions, to Indigenous leaders generally, who have been shown to be credulous fools who will propagate any story, no matter how preposterous, to further advance the Indigenous victimhood narrative, to Indigenous people generally, whose suffering is very real but will not find any relief as their leaders fixate on rents and reparations based on an invented past to line their own pockets, to Canada and Canadians as our politicians continue to double and triple down on all these preposterous fictions in order to virtue signal as expenditures on Indigenous programs explode with no impact on the welfare of rank and file Indigenous people. Meanwhile our international reputation is in tatters. Is it any wonder that Donald Trump, a predator who can smell weakness a mile away, has trained his sights on Canada- a country that bases its identity on self-deprecation? We look like an easy target.

