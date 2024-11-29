Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international foes.

The opinion piece freely available below to all readers shows how the dominance of the Palestinian narrative in the conflict between Israel and Hamas reflects a significant demographic reality: the global Muslim population is estimated at 1.9 billion in 2024, accounting for nearly 25% of the world’s population. This means one in four people worldwide identifies as Muslim.

October 20, 2024

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has escalated not only militarily but also in the realm of global public opinion. On social media and in the news, the Palestinian narrative seems to dominate, with criticism of Israel more widespread than in previous years.

However, this trend isn’t just ideological—it reflects a significant demographic reality: the global Muslim population is estimated at 1.9 billion in 2024, accounting for nearly 25% of the world’s population. This means one in four people worldwide identifies as Muslim.

In stark contrast, the Jewish population globally remains around 15 million, with about 8 million living in Israel. This demographic gap means there are roughly 127 Muslims for every Jewish person worldwide. As many Muslims strongly identify with the Palestinian cause due to religious and cultural ties, this numerical disparity has a significant influence on how narratives around the conflict are shaped and amplified. The large Muslim community commands a substantial social media presence, further reinforcing the Palestinian cause.

Recent polls reveal that public opinion toward Israel has shifted slightly, but the full picture is nuanced. According to an Economist/YouGov poll conducted in October 2024 in the United States, 42% of Americans sympathized more with Israel, while only 9% favoured Palestinians, and 22% were neutral. The poll reflects a diverse population with significant representation across various demographics. Notably, support for Israel varied significantly by age group—25% of respondents aged 18-29 sympathized with Israel, compared to 62% among those 65 and older (The Economistand YouGov are known for their rigorous polling methods and statistical analysis, lending credibility to their findings).

In Europe, where Muslim populations have grown in recent decades, sympathy for the Palestinian side has also increased, further reinforcing the influence of demographics on public sentiment.

Media outlets, particularly those with large Muslim audiences, such as Al Jazeera, tend to focus heavily on the Palestinian narrative. Even Western news platforms adjust their coverage to cater to diverse audiences, contributing to the perception that public opinion is overwhelmingly against Israel.

A key factor in this dynamic is the emotional resonance surrounding the Palestinian cause, particularly among Muslims. Many tend to identify with the Palestinians not only ideologically but also emotionally, resulting in a more vocal expression of support on social media and in public forums. In contrast, while many in the Western population may support Israel, their expressions tend to be less vocal and less emotionally charged. This difference in engagement levels contributes to the perception that the Palestinian narrative is more popular despite significant support for Israel.

Determining Canadian public opinion on the conflict, however, remains challenging. No recent credible polls shed light on how the ongoing war in Gaza has shaped Canadian perspectives. This absence of data leaves gaps in understanding Canadians’ current stand on this issue.

In summary, public discourse—especially in online platforms—is significantly influenced by the numerical strength of the Muslim population, which amplifies pro-Palestinian sentiment. News organizations also adapt to audience preferences, often providing more coverage of Palestinian perspectives to engage their readers and viewers.

Ultimately, Israel faces a challenging public relations environment. However, understanding that these narratives are shaped by demographic factors rather than a fundamental shift in Western values helps contextualize the situation. The pro-Israel narrative must acknowledge the significant influence of demographic factors in shaping public discourse to ensure that its voice is not drowned out by the overwhelming noise surrounding it.

Comments: dotanrousso@yahoo.com

Dotan Rousso was born and raised in Israel, holds a Ph.D. in Law, and was a former criminal prosecutor in Israel. He lives in Alberta and teaches Philosophy at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT).

