McRae also suggests that wearing an orange shirt should be about hope for a better future and equality for all Canadians, not about a preoccupation with an often imaginary or highly distorted version of the past.​

Orange Shirt Day. Image courtesy of BC government

Why do some Canadians wear orange shirts?

James C. McCrae

Western Standard

November 13, 2025

(Note: “Indians” is used in this writing, not to be disrespectful, but to draw attention to the reality that today, in 2025, we still have an apartheid Indian Act, and we still cling to treaties which use the word throughout their texts.)

September 30 is Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also known as Orange Shirt Day. It has been observed each year since 2021, following the Kamloops Indian band’s “discovery” of what were alleged to be the indecently interred remains of 215 indigenous schoolchildren. To date, no children’s remains have been recovered.

Many Canadians didn’t wear orange shirts on those Orange Shirt Days. Out of respect, many would probably like to wear orange shirts, but they don’t want to be misunderstood or dishonest with themselves or anyone else.

I am one of those Canadians who regrets those parts of Canadian history that have affected indigenous people — especially status Indians — in many negative ways. And they still do, the worst examples being the apartheid Indian Act and the treaties, all of which still exist and operate to continue the appalling inequality suffered by so many status Indians.

But for some reason, Orange Shirt Day seems to be only about Canada’s Indian Residential Schools (IRS). On the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, there has been little talk about the real reasons why status Indians suffer from poor housing, dirty water, poor health, poor education, high levels of crime, incarceration, suicide, drug abuse, alcoholism, unemployment, and children at risk — the list of pathologies is long. No, we’d rather bathe in the guilt we have been conditioned to feel, conditioned by unverified stories of the odious deaths of indigenous children at IRSs, specifically at the IRS at Kamloops.