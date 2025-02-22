REAL Indigenous Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
An outstanding piece of perceptive writing from Colin Alexander about what ails Canada’s downtrodden indigenous people, namely incomplete integration into Canadian society, a dead-end state of affairs promoted by fully assimilated, self-serving aboriginal elites, can be found on the other side of the paywall.
According to Alexander:
Pushing back against integration except for themselves, however, the indigenous elite never advocate for the education and skills-training, sports and recreation, and opportunity for a rewarding career that they had in their own childhood and youth. Enabling the marginalized would restrict the elite to ceremonial functions.
REAL Indigenous Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to REAL Indigenous Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.