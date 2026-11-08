According to Michael Bonner and Ari Moghimi, the Islamic Republic of Iran is unlikely to collapse despite internal discontent and external pressures. The regime’s survival rests on its commitment to preserving the revolutionary order and resisting Western influence, which it uses to justify hardship and maintain legitimacy. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) provides institutional resilience, with a decentralized command structure designed to withstand decapitation strategies.

This piece should be read alongside Stephen Collinson’s negative assessment of America’s ability to defeat Iran, linked below.

Taken together, these assessments, and others like them, show that attempting externally imposed regime change in Iran is a fool’s errand.

Brief excerpts from Bonner and Ari Moghimi’s National Post article appear below.

​ The Islamic Republic long ago immunized itself against the type of decapitation strategy employed by the U.S. and Israel

Michael Bonner and Ari Moghimi

National Post

September 16, 2026

Iranian commuters pass a huge anti-American billboard reading in Persian, “The devil army will be drowned in the Persian Gulf,” in Tehran on Monday. Photo by ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images

British historian G. M. Trevelyan memorably described the European revolutions of 1848 as “the turning point at which modern history failed to turn.” The current of history seemed to sweep European states towards ever greater personal freedom, expanding democracy and nationalism. But those liberal revolutions fizzled out.

In our own time, the turning point where history fails to turn is the collapse of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Every wave of nationwide protest, every round of sanctions, every economic crisis and every military confrontation since the Iran-Iraq War has been presented as the moment when the system would finally give way. Despite rising internal discontent, regime incompetence and external pressure, the Islamic Republic endures.

The answer as to why this is the case begins with a persistent analytical mistake. Policymakers and commentators wrongly assess the Islamic Republic as though it were a conventional government whose survival depends primarily on economic performance, public consent and diplomatic legitimacy. They assume that falling living standards, political isolation, widespread anger and military pressure must eventually produce regime change.

But the Islamic Republic does not exist for the sake of prosperity, but for two unrelated purposes: to preserve the revolutionary order established in 1979; and to resist the United States, Israel and the broader western world. Doing so is not merely a foreign-policy position, but a vital source of the regime’s identity and legitimacy. Confrontation allows Iran’s leadership to present economic hardship as sacrifice, sanctions as proof of independence and isolation as evidence of revolutionary commitment.

Governments do not collapse simply because they are unpopular. They collapse when the institutions responsible for defending them stand down, fracture or lose the ability to act. So far, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the broader Iranian security apparatus have rallied to defend the system.

The question is not how much pressure the system can endure, but what political force, institutional structure and national coalition could realistically replace it. Until that question is answered, the Islamic Republic will be weak, unpopular and unstable; but it won’t collapse, and history will fail to turn.

Michael Bonner is a former Government of Ontario policy director, a historian of ancient Iran and author of “In Defense of Civilization: How Our Past Can Renew Our Present.” Ari Moghimi is a public affairs consultant specializing in Middle East geopolitical affairs and European foreign and security policy. He holds an MA in international affairs from the Hertie School of Governance in Berlin, where his thesis focused on Iran-EU relations.