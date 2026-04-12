REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Robert stephen Higgins's avatar
Robert stephen Higgins
4h

The "rights" of aboriginal people stem from the assumption that they owned the land they occupied. That is not so. Land was provided by Nature, not by human endeavour. Therefore, every living person has an equal claim on the land. No claim by dead people. That applies today, meaning that all the land in Canada is owned in common by all permanent residents.

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Jim McMurtry's avatar
Jim McMurtry
2h

“Native rights” is an offensive construct, for these are supplementary rights to those held by other Canadians.

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