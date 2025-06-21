REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
1h

I spent 33 years as a judge dealing with sexual and physical abuse in indigenous communities. The perpetrators- mainly the men - blamed their own abusive behaviour on everyone but themselves - residential schools, racism etc. The women mainly cooperated with this deception, fearing that holding the men to account would reflect badly on indigenous people. So it continues

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jim McMurtry's avatar
Jim McMurtry
2h

Imagine, a sexual assault rate 10 times the national average and mainstream media ignore the matter, or worse, blame it on colonialism or modernity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Hymie Rubenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture