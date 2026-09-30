REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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G M's avatar
G M
Sep 30

Nina Green, please keep telling the truth and demanding evidence of harms attributed to residential schools, despite the smears.

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Arthur B Grant's avatar
Arthur B Grant
Sep 30

Under these circumstances, people denying others' right to question the entire process mean the truth will never be achieved! Therefore, reconciliation without truth will never be achieved in Canada; only more racism towards white people and Aboriginal people equally!

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