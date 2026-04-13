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Hymie

According to Robert Macinnis, a retired U.S. Army infantry officer, senior fellow for National Security at the Family Research Council, and the author of 14 books, the recent talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad were bound to fail. This is because Iran presented non-negotiable conditions, including full sovereignty over the strategic oil transit Strait of Hormuz and a ceasefire across West Asia, while the U.S. demanded Iran surrender its nuclear programme and reopen the strait. The talks were hindered by mutual distrust and irreconcilable positions, particularly regarding the Strait of Hormuz and the inclusion of Hezbollah in the ceasefire.

Whether you agree with Macinnis or not, and most Fox News readers disagreed with much of his analysis, he makes what I believe are several compelling points in the excerpts posted below.​

Robert Macinnis

Fox News

April 12, 2026

Diplomacy without strategic clarity is just theatre. This weekend in Islamabad, we got a theatre.

Iran did not come to concede. It presented four non-negotiable conditions before the session even began: full Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz [through which all its oil is shipped], complete war reparations, unconditional release of frozen financial assets, and a durable ceasefire across the entire West Asia region.

Vice President JD Vance walks with Pakistan’s Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, U.S. Embassy Charge d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker, and Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi after arriving for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 11, 2026. (Jacquelyn Martin/Reuters)

The American framework was equally firm. Trump’s proposal calls for Iran to surrender all its highly enriched uranium, accept caps on its defense capabilities, and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz . These two sides were not negotiating the same deal. They were not even negotiating whether a deal is possible. Two parties asserting irreconcilable positions over the same 21 miles of water is not a negotiating gap — it is a trigger.

Iran cannot deliver any agreement that leaves Hezbollah exposed to ongoing Israeli bombardment, and Washington cannot bind a sovereign Israel to terms Jerusalem did not negotiate.

This outcome is not a surprise. Iran’s consistent strategy has always been to buy time, preserve leverage, and avoid commitments that weaken the regime. Former State Department negotiator Aaron David Miller read the room clearly: Iran “holds more cards than the Americans” and is “clearly in no hurry to make concessions.”

Full forceful escalation [by America and Israel] can destroy Iranian military capacity, but cannot remove the regime or govern what follows. Coercive pressure sustained over time — maximum economic isolation, naval enforcement, coalition discipline — remains the best strategy, but demands patience measured in years, not news cycles. None of these options is easy, but all were foreseeable.

Washington has defined what a durable settlement requires — only what it will not accept. That is not a strategy. If the ceasefire collapses without a diplomatic track to replace it, pressure to resume strikes will build fast. But more bombs will not force Iran to surrender. The logic of sustained escalation leads to one place: a large-scale ground war involving thousands of troops.

This is because Iran is not Iraq. Iraq favoured maneuver warfare across open terrain. Iran is mountainous, with limited mobility corridors. Naval power is largely irrelevant. Ground forces would have to grind through prepared defenses at enormous cost in lives and treasure — something the American people don’t want.

I warned that Iran is too dangerous to ignore, too resilient to collapse quickly, and too complex to resolve from the air. Islamabad confirmed that assessment.

Macinnis’ entire article is freely available on Fox News.

My own view is that we are only at the beginning of this quagmire, not near its end, regardless of what America’s president claims day and night — unless, of course, if Donald Trump quickly cuts and runs, a real possibility given the unpopularity of this war among American voters, a sentiment that could see the loss of both the House of Representatives and Senate to the Democrats in the November midterm federal elections.