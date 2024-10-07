Dear Reader,

Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international foes.

Many thanks!

Hymie

The outstanding piece below, written by Dotan Rousso, a former criminal prosecutor in Israel who teaches philosophy at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, is freely available to all readers and highlights the necessity of Israel winning the war against Gaza and its other terrorist enemies.

I repost it on the first anniversary of the horrific premeditated rape and murder of hundreds of Jewish and other citizens of the State of Israel on October 7, 2023, to remind readers of the existential threat the Promised Land is now facing.

Why Israel cannot afford to lose the War in Gaza

True North

September 21, 2024

Source: Unsplash

The stakes in Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hamas extend far beyond the immediate battlefield. The consequences of losing this war are profound and multi-faceted, threatening not only Israel’s security but its very existence.

A defeat in Gaza would embolden Israel’s adversaries, transforming the long-held vision of eliminating Israel from a distant aspiration into a feasible strategy. For decades, groups like Hamas and Hezbollah have harboured the goal of Israel’s destruction. While this vision has often seemed far-fetched, a clear defeat would give these enemies reason to believe that their dreams of annihilation are achievable.

As Winston Churchill aptly noted during World War II, “Victory at all costs…for without victory, there is no survival.” For Israel, this sentiment rings especially true. A loss would signal weakness and invite further aggression from those who wish to see the end of the Jewish state.

The psychological impact of a defeat would be equally damaging. The people of Israel place their trust in their government and military to safeguard their lives. The horrific events of October 7th, where hundreds of civilians were brutally murdered by Hamas, have already shaken this trust. If Israel were to lose the war, it would likely lead to a severe erosion of confidence in the state’s ability to protect its citizens.

The fear of ongoing vulnerability could drive many Israelis to consider emigration, leaving behind a homeland they no longer believe can provide the safety they need.

Moreover, if Hamas remains in power following a defeat, the implications for future security are dire. Hamas would view such an outcome as a significant victory, likely leading them to escalate their attacks and enhance their capabilities. The October 7th massacre, already a dark chapter in Israel’s history, could be surpassed by even more devastating acts of violence. The cycle of violence would continue, with Israel facing an ongoing threat of larger and more brutal attacks.

A loss in Gaza would also jeopardize the delicate process of peace-building with Arab nations. Countries like Saudi Arabia, which have been contemplating normalization of relations with Israel, may reconsider their positions. They could perceive a weakened Israel as an unreliable partner and choose to align themselves with other regional actors. This shift would undermine the progress made toward peace and stability in the Middle East, potentially leading to greater regional instability and a more entrenched conflict.

Finally, a defeat would set a dangerous precedent, potentially encouraging other militant groups to adopt similar tactics. The October 7th attack was not merely a military operation but a calculated act of terror intended to demoralize and destabilize Israel. If such tactics are seen as effective, they could become a more common strategy among Israel’s enemies, leading to increased bloodshed and further destabilization in the region.

In sum, the stakes in the conflict with Hamas are extraordinarily high. Israel cannot afford to lose this war. The potential consequences—a strengthened adversary, a loss of public confidence, an emboldened Hamas, jeopardized peace efforts, and the normalization of terror tactics—are too severe to ignore.

As Churchill’s words resonate, Israel’s goal must be clear: “Victory at all costs.” For Israel, this is not merely about winning a military conflict but about ensuring the continued survival and stability of the state.

Dotan Rousso was born and raised in Israel and holds a Ph.D. in Law. He is a former criminal prosecutor in Israel. He currently lives in Alberta and teaches Philosophy at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT).

