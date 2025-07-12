Dear Reader,

Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international foes.

Please find below brief excerpts from a July 7 CBC story and a July 10 National Post opinion piece about the contentious issue of Palestinian statehood.

Part of this contention that is hardly ever mentioned, even by opponents of Palestinian statehood, is the presence of thousands of genuinely unique ethnic groups — unlike the spuriously recent Palestinian one — across the world that have been denied a state of their own.

The main reason the Palestinian issue is always given so much attention is that it is taking place in a region that gave birth to three religions that fundamentally changed the world: Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

Still, it is worth noting that Syria has reportedly just granted "resident Palestinian" status to Palestinians, including descendants of refugees from the 1948 war, effectively changing their official documentation from "Palestinian-Syrian refugee". This change, while stopping short of full citizenship, grants them formal residency cards, thereby potentially opening up a path towards full citizenship.

Hopefully, other Arab states will do the same, paving the way to a return of all of Israel to its rightful Jewish owners.

Why Israel says recognizing Palestinian statehood any time soon would be a 'grave mistake'

A Palestinian flag flies near the Peace Tower during a march for Gaza rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. PHOTO BY SPENCER COLBY /The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Mark Carney said this about the Middle East during an interview with CNN in late June.

“Can there be a lasting peace in the Middle East without peace in Gaza, that takes into account Gaza and West Bank and effectively working on a path to a Palestinian state? I would agree with all of those,” he said. “(Palestinians) living side by side in security with Israel — a Zionist, if you will, Palestinian state that recognizes the right of Israel not just to exist, but to prosper and not live in fear — we can’t have peace unless we move towards that.” [my emphasis]

A “Zionist Palestinian state” any time soon is a pipe dream, not just because of the virulent hatred of Jews exhibited by the bloodthirsty October 7, 2023, invasion of Israel by Hamas terrorists but because it was preceded by 150 years of violent opposition to the return of Jews to their ancestral homeland beginning in the late 19th century.

Israel’s embassy in Canada has also warned that recognizing Palestinian statehood would legitimize violence and undermine regional stability:

“Rather than advancing peace, it would legitimize violence and severely undermine international efforts to restore stability and security in the region,” said the embassy of Israel to Canada.

“Such a step would amount to an unconscionable reward for the heinous Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 — an attack marked by mass murder and the brutal kidnapping of innocent civilians, including Canadian citizens,” it said in an emailed statement to the National Post on July 9.

At a July 7 White House dinner, U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States had scheduled talks with Iran and indicated progress on a controversial effort to relocate Palestinians out of Gaza.

Currently, there are approximately 15 million Palestinians worldwide, 9.4 million of whom live in the diaspora, mainly Middle Eastern Arab countries. Of the rest, 5.7 million live in Israel, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip.

Speaking to reporters at the beginning of a dinner between U.S. and Israeli officials, Netanyahu said the United States and Israel were working with other countries that would give Palestinians a "better future," suggesting that the residents of Gaza could move to neighbouring nations. (This might include countries like Jordan, where they already form a majority of the population.)

"If people want to stay, they can stay, but if they want to leave, they should be able to leave," Netanyahu said.

"We're working with the United States very closely about finding countries that will seek to realize what they always say, that they wanted to give the Palestinians a better future. I think we're getting close to finding several countries."

This is a reasonable assertion because a large portion of so-called Palestinians are descendants of late 19th and early to mid-20th century Muslim Arab immigrants from other lands who moved to the Jewish promised land to take advantage of its Zionist-led modernization efforts.

Trump, who initially demurred to Netanyahu when asked about the relocation of Palestinians, said the countries around Israel were helping out. "We've had great co-operation from ... surrounding countries, great co-operation from every single one of them. So something good will happen," Trump said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was also asked whether or not he believed there could be an independent Palestine. His reply was:

“I think Palestinians should have all the powers to govern themselves, but none of the powers to threaten us and that means that certain powers, like overall security, will always remain in our hands.”