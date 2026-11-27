The National Post’s Jamie Sarkonak explores the case of a Māori-Tongan woman in B.C. who recently received a two-year sentence for smuggling 20 kilograms of methamphetamine, significantly reduced from the expected six to eight years. In an extraordinary overreach in judicial power, the judge considered her tragic background, including childhood trauma and cultural dislocation, and the fact that Māori are overrepresented in New Zealand prisons. The judge also censored the offender’s name to protect her and her child’s privacy, raising concerns about transparency in the justice system.

Brief excerpts from Sarkonak’s take on this ruling appear below.

​

Why Māori meth smugglers get racial sentence discounts in Canada

A recent case out of B.C. shows that Canadian courts have to atone for colonialism in other countries, too

Jamie Sarkonak

National Post

September 24, 2026

The flag of New Zealand. Photo by Tammy Bryngelson /Photo: File

It’s official: Canada’s race-based sentencing regime applies to Māori New Zealanders — and it’s so powerful that it can shave what should be a seven-year sentence down to one, and protect offenders from being publicly identified.

We learned this from a B.C. meth-trafficking case that was published Friday. It arose from a bust that happened at the Vancouver International Airport back in February 2025, in which a Māori-Tongan woman was intercepted in her attempt to fly 20 kilograms of methamphetamine back to Auckland in her suitcase.

The Crown prosecutor sought an eight-year sentence.

But in this case, the judge landed on two years. The smuggler’s personal background played a large role …. The woman’s father was absent and her mother was a drug addict. She witnessed meth use from a young age and bounced between homes, living with her mother some years, and aunts other years.

She dropped out of school at 14 and had a baby at 17 with her boyfriend, a drug dealer. He was abusive, and he was also the person who sent the woman to Vancouver to pick up the shipment of meth that landed her in Canadian jail. For the duration of her imprisonment in Canada, she was separated from her infant child, who was three years old by the sentencing hearing.

It should not be on judges to bend the law so much that sentences fall comically short of even the “low end” of what’s acceptable. If the Canadian justice system is going to start concerning itself with the fate of vulnerable communities abroad, it could start by reflecting on its own contributions to their destitution.