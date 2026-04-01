According to Sheryl Saperia, a senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute and CEO of Secure Canada, antisemitism is a pervasive and ancient hatred that transcends specific events or actions. Despite being a small minority, Jews have had a profound impact on world history and culture, which fuels envy and resentment from some quarters. This hatred is often fueled by disinformation and propaganda, and it is crucial to remain vigilant and proactive in combating it.

Brief excerpts from her important National Post op-ed on this issue may be found below on the evening of the Jewish Passover, 2026.

To Saperia and me, “why they hate us” can partly be answered with one word: envy.

There is no configuration of Jewish existence that satisfies the hater, because the hater’s problem was never with what Jews do. It is with what Jews are

Sheryl Saperia

National Post

March 31, 2026

The story of Passover is arguably the oldest, most foundational story of liberation in human history. A people enslaved. A tyrant who would not yield. A cry that has echoed across millennia: “Let my people go!”

The Passover Seder [a traditional, 15-step Jewish ritual feast held on the first one or two nights of Passover] is built around four questions …. But there is a fifth question, arguably the oldest Jewish question of all, that has been asked in every generation, in every language, under every oppressor: why do they hate us? After the Holocaust, antisemitism was pushed to the fringes in the West. Since October 7, it is back, louder and more mainstream than most of us have seen in our lifetimes. The question demands an answer.

Here is one hypothesis. … Jews are a tiny people, comprising just 0.2 per cent of the world’s population. And Israel is a tiny country, with a population of approximately 10 million (20 per cent of which is Arab), in an area roughly the size of New Jersey. Jews do not seek to convert anyone to anything. Yet Jews have given the world monotheism, the weekly day of rest, much of the moral architecture of western civilization and a disproportionate number of its scientists, artists, doctors and Nobel laureates. We ask only to live in peace.

Yet the hatred against Jews has proven so consuming that it has become a defining obsession of human history, and certainly of our age.

And this Passover, as we have for thousands of years, we say once more: let my people go!

Sheryl Saperia is a senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute and CEO of Secure Canada.