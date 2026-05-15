Please find below a follow-up to Nina Green’s March 14 analysis of the Musqueam agreement.

Why were Parliament, the public and the media kept in the dark about the Musqueam agreements?

Nina Green

REAL Indigenous Report

May 15, 2026

Over a period of ten years, the federal government secretly negotiated three agreements with the Musqueam Indian Band.

The three agreements were signed at the Musqueam reserve in Vancouver on 20 February 2026 at a ceremony attended by BC Premier David Eby about which Parliament and the BC Legislature were not informed, and from which the public and the media were barred.

The federal government then quietly announced the signing of the agreements on a federal government website without making any government official available to the media to answer questions.

Initially, the text of all three agreements was withheld from the public, but ultimately released as a result of media pressure. The text of a fourth agreement also mentioned on the federal government website, which provides the Musqueam with a revenue stream from the ground lease of the Vancouver International Airport, is still being withheld.

The language of the three agreements which have been released is deliberately opaque. No one knows what the agreements really mean, including the Premier of British Columbia, and no federal government official is willing to explain them to the public and the media.

The Rights Recognition Agreement, in particular, has caught public attention because in it the federal government purports to legally recognize Aboriginal title over federal, provincial, municipal, and private land in a huge area in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia — the 533,000 hectares which the Musqueam Band claims as its ‘traditional territory’.

Does the federal government have jurisdiction to sideline the courts, and without informing Parliament to unilaterally recognize Aboriginal title over federal land in BC merely by way of a secretly-negotiated agreement with an Indian Band? It should be noted that in the Rights Recognition Agreement, the federal government has unilaterally recognized Aboriginal title over federally-owned land and infrastructure in the Lower Mainland which is vital to the BC economy, including the Vancouver International Airport and the Port of Vancouver. On its CIRNAC website (Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada), the federal government itself highlights the importance of that area to Canada’s economy:

. . . the core of [Musqueam traditional territory] is of highly strategic importance to Canada as an economic gateway to the Indo-Pacific.

The legality of the federal government’s jurisdiction to unilaterally recognize Aboriginal title over this vital federal land and infrastructure in BC will ultimately be a matter for the courts to decide. However when it comes to recognizing Aboriginal title over provincial, municipal, and private land in BC’s Lower Mainland, the federal government clearly has no jurisdiction to do that, although it purports to do so in the Rights Recognition Agreement.

Moreover the rationale for the federal government’s secret negotiation of these four secret agreements is highly questionable. The Musqueam Band is one of the wealthiest Indian Bands in the country. While the CBC routinely whips up public compassion for Indian Bands with no clean drinking water, the federal government (which funds the CBC) is secretly handing out control of approximately $1.9 trillion dollars’ worth of property in the BC Lower Mainland to the Musqueam Band (see attachments), which, according to the attached cartoon based on the Band’s 2024 financial statement, is worth a net $1.2 billion dollars, or $2.6 million per family in assets. As has recently been alleged, the federal government gives the appearance of picking winners and losers among Indian Bands, unfairly leaving the majority mired in dysfunction and poverty while enriching a few beyond their wildest dreams.

What’s The Deal With The Musqueam Deal

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The agreements also place the Musqueam Band in a clear conflict of interest. According to the Band’s 2024 financial statement (see attachments), the Band is a major real estate developer, and partners with other major real estate developers. The Band has an income stream of $56 million a year, and over 80 companies and partnerships in its portfolio. Under those circumstances, it is entirely inappropriate, and creates a clear conflict of interest, for the federal government to recognize Aboriginal title in the Rights Recognition Agreement over properties in the Lower Mainland which the Musqueam Band and/or its business partners might wish to acquire for development. The same conflict of interest arises with respect to the two agreements involving Fisheries, and Stewardship and Marine Management. The Musqueam Band’s 2024 financial statement indicates it owns companies which participate in fishery and marine enterprises, and the federal government has now given the Band the power to favour its own companies through these two agreements.

Mib Consolidated Financial Statements Fy2024

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All four agreements also appear to be unconstitutional in that the federal government states on its CIRNAC (Crown-Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada) website that it has entered into them pursuant to UNDRIP (the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples). Canada’s United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (SC 2021, c. 14) authorizes the federal government to align Canadian laws with UNDRIP, but does not authorize the federal government to share its constitutional jurisdiction with an Indian Band, thereby implicitly amending the Canadian Constitution and allowing an un-elected body (the Musqueam Band) to co-govern and control lands, waters and resources in a vast area of the Lower Mainland of British Columbia.

The federal government needs to rescind these four agreements with the Musqueam Band immediately. No one in government is prepared to tell the public what they actually mean, and there are clear indications that they are unconstitutional. Moreover the federal government’s recognition of Musqueam Aboriginal title over lands in Richmond directly conflicts with the BC Supreme Court decision in which Madam Justice Young declared Cowichan Aboriginal title over those identical lands. In that regard, the federal government is also in conflict with the BC government, which is currently secretly negotiating with the Cowichan for a financial settlement involving those identical lands, and both the federal and provincial governments are in conflict with the courts in purporting to deal with these Richmond lands while the Cowichan decision is under appeal.

Additionally, the federal government needs to immediately cease the practice of holding secret negotiations with Indian Bands. Canadians’ ownership of private property, and Canadians’ right to benefit from Canada’s resources such as fisheries and marine resources, cannot be bargained away by the federal government to unelected Indian Bands behind closed doors.