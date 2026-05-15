REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
21m

The federal government policy historically was to concentrate financial assistance on the majority of poor reserves. This was resisted by the wealthy Indian bands. Since 2015 the federal policy appears to be to increase financial assistance to the Indian bands who need it least and keep the majority of poor reserves functioning as human warehouses.

Reply
Share
Ian Dale's avatar
Ian Dale
15m

What a mess!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture