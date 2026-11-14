Outstanding scholar Victor Davis Hanson argues that Western civilization is under attack from within and without, facing challenges from unassimilated immigrants, radical Islam, and a loss of confidence in its own values. He says the West, however, has a rich history of contributions to the world and can defend itself and its way of life. Ignoring these threats and surrendering to critics will only lead to further decline.

Excerpts from this piece could easily have been posted in the REAL Indigenous Report section of this newsletter because it applies equally to Canada’s interactions with its aboriginal leaders and advisors, relations whose contents are an attack on the very foundations of Western civilization, the main difference being that our country’s leaders are barely fighting back.

People hold placards reading “Hands off our shops” whilst listening to mayor of Nice during a rally in support of all French local authorities, in Nice, France, on Oct. 19, 2026, two days after riots and looting in France. Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images

Epoch Times

October 22, 2026

We’re watching Western civilization and Western countries worldwide under assault, sometimes militarily, sometimes economically, but recently, socially and culturally, from within and without.

RELATED STORIES

Could France’s Crisis Happen in America?

Europe Lost 2 World Wars—and America Inherited Its Self-Hatred

In fact, 40 percent of the budgets of these European countries now, unsustainably, are for social welfare, a large percentage of which goes to unassimilated immigrants.

Will the West finally wake up and say, “We have nothing to apologize for. We gave the world classical civilization. We gave the world consensual government. We gave the world rationalism. We gave the world equality between the sexes. We gave the world scientific methods. We gave the world technology. We gave the world the Renaissance. We gave the world the Enlightenment. We gave the world the Judeo-Christian alternative. …”

The modern world, as it is, is not globalized; it’s Westernized. If you have a cellphone in Sudan, or you’re working on a laptop in Bolivia, or you’re posting on social media in China, where did all that come from originally?

It came from Western civilization. It’s worth defending. It’s not worth surrendering and just agreeing with your critics.

So what I’m getting at is, if you arouse the West and you keep pushing it, and you keep saying it’s the worst country in the world, and you hate the United States, and you think Sharia law is superior, or that you don’t want to criticize radical Islam, if you keep doing that enough, or you say this is a trashy country, or it’s the worst country in the world, or I hate the United States, as some of the left-wing candidates who self-identify as Islamists do, then there’s going to be a reaction.