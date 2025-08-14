My article below claims that widespread starvation in Gaza is a lie perpetuated by Hamas and the United Nations. It argues that Israel is facilitating large-scale humanitarian aid to Gaza, but Hamas is obstructing its distribution, looting aid, and using it for profit. The article also highlights the UN’s role in allowing weapons smuggling through aid convoys and the use of disinformation to spread the false claim of famine in Gaza.

The mainstream media, ignorant of or indifferent to the inherently chaotic nature of urban warfare, expects Israel not only to micromanage the conflict but to guarantee the well-being of its allegedly non-combatant Muslim Arab enemies, passively or eagerly allowing armed snipers to use them as their cover.

Hamas is a doomsday terrorist organization. It will never surrender so long as one member is still alive

Hymie Rubenstein

Canada Free Press

August 8, 2025

By Hymie Rubenstein ——Bio and Archives

Israeli soldiers drive past a truck carrying humanitarian aid at the Kerem Shalom crossing between southern Israel and the Gaza Strip on July 27. Photo by CARLOS REYES/AFP

There is no better application of the well-known aphorism that the first casualty of war is truth than the rhetorical battle about hunger and starvation in the Gaza Strip.

Perhaps the biggest current lie about Israel’s actions in the war against Hamas is that the former is systematically trying to ethnically cleanse Gaza of its residents using induced starvation as a mass murder weapon.

Combination of United Nations policies, Hamas looting, and black-market profiteering are preventing aid from reaching Gaza civilians

If true, such behaviour rightly qualifies as genocide.

However, it is inaccurate, even though there is indeed hunger in many parts of Gaza.

The Press Service of Israel (TPS-IL) has carefully examined the humanitarian aid pipeline only to discover that a combination of United Nations policies, Hamas looting, and black-market profiteering are preventing aid from reaching Gaza civilians, all of which jack up the price of items that do reach market shelves, rendering them prohibitively expensive for most people.

According to the UN’s own numbers, a staggering 85 per cent of the aid entering the Gaza Strip by truck since May 19 has been stolen.

“There is some hunger in Gaza, and it exists only in places Hamas is pursuing it, not in other areas,” said Professor Eytan Gilboa, an expert in international relations and media at Reichman University in Herzliya.

Recent data shows that Israel continues to facilitate large-scale humanitarian food and other aid to the Gaza Strip way above prewar levels. According to a July 2025 report by the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, claims of deliberate starvation are not supported by facts on the ground.

Before the war, between 150 and 300 trucks entered Gaza daily, though only a fraction carried food. Data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) shows that in 2022, an average of 292 trucks crossed daily, with just 73 of them carrying food, which is around 25 percent. Despite this, there were no signs of famine. Indeed, public health indicators such as infant mortality and life expectancy matched those in Jordan and the ancient Jewish homelands of Judea and Samaria, now called the West Bank.

Israel suspended aid shipments temporarily in March 2025, hoping to put pressure on Hamas to surrender, feed its people, and put a stop to its systematic looting, but resumed deliveries in May when hunger set in. By the end of May, 170 trucks were entering the Strip each day. As of July 27, all aid crossings have reopened, and different countries are carrying out additional airdrops. The Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF), launched in May, now supports alternative aid distribution networks.

The real obstacle to feeding Gaza is Hamas. UN figures back this accusation

As of July 24, the number of trucks at the Kerem Shalom border crossing waiting for pickup by international relief organizations was reportedly more than 800. In an email response to questions from TPS-IL, a UN spokesperson attributed the delay to strict security protocols: Israel needs to inspect all shipments to ensure they do not include military equipment earmarked for Hamas.

Legal expert Anne Herzberg blames the UN for the necessity of time-consuming inspections. She told TPS-IL that the UN knew that Hamas was using the aid convoys to smuggle weapons but turned a blind eye to the problem.

“Had they been more proactive in trying to block weapons smuggling and aid diversion, they wouldn’t need any inspections,” she insisted.

According to the UN’s World Food Program, as of July 25, there was “roughly 3,500 MT (metric tonnes) of WFP cargo (the equivalent of 300 trucks) ready to be collected from holding areas for collection and distribution inside Gaza.”

An Israeli security source stressed to TPS-IL that collecting and distributing aid is not Israel’s responsibility. “They [the United Nations] are not doing their job well. Only when pressure is put on them do they start collecting. We allowed them delegations and time frames and they do not meet the coordinated times, but arrive late and for a few hours,” he said.

“Israel is ready to facilitate and do much more than is required, such as providing logistical assistance, fuel for the trucks, walkie-talkies so they can talk to each other… We (recently) announced humanitarian corridors and tactical truces to facilitate the collection of equipment,” he said.

In the entire history of warfare, no country except Israel has been held responsible for feeding its mortal enemies.

Israeli army sources told TPS-IL that the real obstacle to feeding Gaza is Hamas. UN figures back this accusation.

According to data on the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) website, 2,013 trucks carrying 27,464.5 tonnes of mainly food products entered Gaza since May 19. Of that number, 1,753 trucks carrying 23,353.3 tonnes of aid never reached their destinations. All 85 per cent of the missing food was designated by the UNOPS as “intercepted”—“either peacefully by hungry people or forcefully armed actors, during transit in Gaza.”

Hamas’s goal is to get rid of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distributing food in Gaza

UNOPS is the operational arm of the UN that helps implement humanitarian, development and peace-building projects.

UNOPS did not refer to Hamas by name, but Israelis and Palestinians did.

“From the start, Hamas has tried to make the humanitarian distribution by GHF fail,” an Israeli military official told TPS-IL. “They intimidate civilians and threaten anyone who approaches aid centres.” The same official confirmed a June incident in which grenades were thrown at American aid workers.

Gaza activist Hamza al-Masri, who runs a popular Telegram channel, wrote, “Every Gazan knows who holds weapons. If someone has weapons, either they are Hamas or they bought them from Hamas. There are no secrets here.” In a comment under the post, a user named Samer Bashir inquired whether the attackers were affiliated with Hamas. Al-Masri responded: “All the thugs and thieves are Hamas and work for Hamas.”

Videos circulated on July 29 show aid trucks passing through Deir al-Balah while armed men fired into the air to disperse civilians. Eyewitnesses claim the gunmen are affiliated with Hamas. Similar accounts point to the terror group’s systematic interference with humanitarian operations.

Intercepted documents reveal the threats against aid workers and deliberate efforts to sow chaos in Gaza’s streets, such as closing markets, stirring unrest and preventing civilians from reaching distribution points through intimidation or gunfire.

Discussing the army’s roles in aid distribution sites, convoys and air drops, Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin told reporters on July 27, “Hamas, on the other hand, is actively obstructing the process—stealing aid, storing it in tunnels, and using disinformation to spread the false claim of famine in Gaza.”

Tactics used by Hamas include physically seizing UN trucks, blocking civilian access to aid sites, impersonating aid workers and inserting operatives into UN convoys. A parallel distribution network has reportedly been established, selling confiscated aid at prices 300–500 per cent above market value, taxing local vendors, and using food control as a political tool.

The situation has reached the point where some humanitarian organizations are reluctant to collect or distribute aid due to fear of violence or being seen as cooperating with Israel.

“Hamas’s goal is to get rid of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distributing food in Gaza,” said Gilboa. “They want to be the only ones ensuring Gazans’ survival and have been very successful in mounting a campaign portraying hunger everywhere.”

Despite the surge in aid deliveries, Palestinians in Gaza City’s Al Sahaba market told TPS-IL the prices are too expensive. Footage from the market confirmed shelves stocked with aid-labelled goods resold at prices unaffordable to the intended civilians.

Market prices are the core problem fuelling Gaza hunger

Official Israeli sources explained to TPS-IL that all trucks currently entering Gaza carry humanitarian aid provided by the UN, international NGOs or donor states—and that Gaza’s private sector is not presently authorized to import goods. The absence of commercial shipments for Gaza merchants raises questions about how donated flour, fruits, vegetables, water, canned goods and more end up in markets with inflated prices.

Palestinian sources inside Gaza told TPS-IL that much of the food in the markets has originated from international aid for months — including American shipments— but is resold at inflated prices, sometimes at 300 percent. Basic staples like flour and rice, initially meant for free distribution, are reportedly diverted to private vendors.

Eyal Ofer, an expert on Gaza’s economy, explained to TPS-IL that, “Market prices are the core problem fuelling Gaza hunger.” He blamed “endless cash being funnelled in” by the UN and Palestinian Authority, enabling looting and price inflation.

“Hamas is taking 45 per cent of every UN cash transfer without even touching the aid,” he said. “The people who get the money can afford the inflated prices; those who don’t, starve.”

Using disinformation to spread the false claim of hunger and famine everywhere in Gaza reached a new level of despicable propaganda with the release of unverified photos of children said to be starving because of the actions of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

It all started with a July 24 New York Times story titled Gazans Are Dying of Starvation containing photos of allegedly hungry adults and a starving child whose condition the newspaper failed to verify. When verification began to roll in, the NYT was obliged to roll back its claim on August 5 of a viral photo of a starving Gaza boy—Mohammed Zakaria al Mutawaq—by acknowledging the child was suffering from “pre-existing health problems.”

Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq, an 18-month-old child in Gaza City, Gaza, faces life-threatening malnutrition rooted in his being born with cerebral palsy and other afflictions. Anadolu via Getty Images.

This war and all its tragic elements would disappear in a heartbeat if Hamas woulf lay down their arms, surrender and release the hostages

Three days after the New York Times published images of Mohammed, pro-Israel outfit Honest Reporting noted that the boy’s older brother, Joud, is standing in the background, appearing in far better condition.

Investigative journalist David Collier documented that Mohammed was suffering from “cerebral palsy, hypoxemia, and was born with a serious genetic disorder.” Though his condition has worsened since the start of the war, his malnutrition is a result of needing specialized treatment and nutrition, which are locally unavailable because of the war.

During a visit to Tallinn, Estonia, on Wednesday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog used a joint press appearance with Estonia’s president to call out what he described as Hamas-led propaganda efforts, citing recent investigative reports from leading German newspapers that revealed “staged” images from Gaza.

“It was all staged,” Herzog said. “There was food in the next room — the hostages who escaped from tunnels told us this. The captors are not starving. Our people [the hostages] are.”

His remarks follow revelations from the Süddeutsche Zeitung, which published an exposé on Hamas’ use of staged imagery to sway international opinion. According to the investigation, professional photographers—some working with international news agencies—were found directing civilians to pose with empty pots and in fabricated scenarios meant to convey starvation. “At least some of the images were presented in a false or misleading context,” the paper concluded.

A transparently staged photo of Palestinians struggling to obtain donated food at a community kitchen in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, Friday, May 9, 2025.PHOTO BY ABDEL KAREEM HANA /AP

Lost in this war of words is the elementary fact that this war and all its tragic elements would disappear in a heartbeat if Hamas, largely obliterated on the battlefield, laid down its arms, returned the Israeli hostages, and surrendered to the IDF.

But Hamas is a doomsday terrorist cult: it will never surrender so long as one member is still alive.

Hymie Rubenstein, a retired professor of anthropology at the University of Manitoba, is editor of REAL Israel & Palestine Report.