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Friends, we have a dominion to save, and we can best do so by spreading the word about the true face of indigenous issues.

By stripping away the religious defence and expanding hate crime laws to “sacred sites,” the Combatting Hate Act risks turning faith and dissent into criminal acts of intimidation.

Sacred’ indigenous totem poles left on the ground to rot. The only fairly pristine historic ones are sequestered in the ‘white man’s’ museums around the world so they can be preserved for posterity. Image courtesy of Parks Canada.

Hymie Rubenstein

February 26, 2026

Hymie Rubenstein, editor of REAL Indigenous Report, is a retired professor of anthropology at the University of Manitoba and a senior fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

Bill C-9, the Combatting Hate Act, first introduced in the House of Commons on September 19, 2025, was paused at the Consideration in Committee stage in the House on January 26, 2026, when the Justice Committee voted to suspend the bill’s clause-by-clause study.

The bill aims to create a standalone hate crime offence, criminalizing intimidation, regulating hate symbols, and removing Attorney General consent for hate propaganda charges, all contentious issues.

No specific date has been set for the resumption of debates, though some reports suggest the pause could last several weeks or longer as the government addresses significant opposition.

A controversial amendment proposed by the Bloc Québécois and supported by the Liberals would remove the “good faith” religious defence (Section 319(3)(b)), which protects expressions based on religious texts.

Critics like the Canadian Constitutional Foundation argue the bill’s broad definitions could “chill” public debate and criminalize offensive but non-hateful speech.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has warned that the new intimidation offences could unintentionally criminalize peaceful protests near cultural or religious sites.

A new wrinkle has just been added to the debate.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Canada’s eyes and ears in Ottawa, Bill C-9 would protect indigenous sacred sites, including unmarked graveyards, from obstruction and intimidation. The bill’s application to sacred sites, regardless of cemetery designation, would be determined by police, prosecutors, and courts.