REAL Indigenous Report

Leslie MacMilla
3h

If the Attorney-General of British Columbia consents to the police laying a charge, I'm definitely donating to his defence effort. Chief Whats-'er-name knows full well that what Mr. Bernier wrote doesn't violate the Criminal Code and that the police have no basis to lay a charge. The whole purpose is to inflict defence costs on him, even if he just wants some legal reassurance that the complaint can't go anywhere.

The danger, in Canada, is that hate-speech laws could be taken as that telling the truth does, in and of itself, promote vilification of liars who rely on lies for their entire public perception of being on the side of the angels against the forces of darkness. What if, in fact, the "good guys" are really the bad guys? That's what all this anguished bleating is about: to create the perception that they are being vilified. Bravo to Mr. Bernier for speaking out. This deserves to go viral.

I know a bit of how this works personally. In commenting elsewhere about transgender issues using factual arguments, that there are only two sexes, you can't change your sex from one to the other, and that there is good evidence that gender-"affirming care" causes harm and no high-confidence evidence that it is beneficial (and not at all for preventing suicide), I get replies that say simply, "Haters gonna hate."

Arthur B Grant
3h

It’s time to follow the money in the billions which buys many people off starting at the very top. Involving politicians, lawyers, the highest levels in the Indian Industry, Chiefs & Councils as Francis Widdowson explains in her most recent YouTube video post regarding her visits to the University of Manitoba and the University of Winnipeg without support from the police, Municipal and Provincial Governments. Fearing for her safety and her camera man. Billions go a long way towards complicity! While the future generations suffer.

