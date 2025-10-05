I just received this message from Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, the only federal politician willing to say that the Emperor has no clothes when it comes to indigenous falsehoods and hoaxes.

Maxime Bernier

October 5, 2025

Hymie,

Last Tuesday, on “National Day for Truth and Reconciliation,” I wanted to push back against the false and toxic narrative that we are being fed by the media and the establishment on that day.

I made a post saying we should remember that no bodies were found, that the residential schools “genocide” is a hoax, and that reconciliation requires an end to the BS, the victim mentality, the fake white guilt, and the grifting based on it.

As you can imagine, some people were not happy.

The Liberal Minister of Indigenous Services, Mandy Gull-Masty, wrote an emotional open letter to denounce me, without refuting any of the points I made.

The Quebec/Labrador Assembly of First Nations asked me to issue “a clear and public apology.”

But the silliest reaction came from the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Cindy Woodhouse-Nepinak, who reported me to the police for “hate crime”!

Chief Woodhouse-Nepinak reacted like typical petty tyrants who think they can use state coercion to shut down political opponents and people they disagree with.

Nothing I wrote can be considered hate crime under current Canadian law — at least until new censorship laws are adopted by the Carney government.

Some activists have for years been lobbying to outlaw what they call “residential schools denialism,” meaning whatever questions the official propaganda.

And yet, everything I wrote is true.

No bodies were actually found in Kamloops since the 2021 announcement that the remains of 215 “missing children” had been found. There was no genocide.

And does the chief really believe the police can arrest me because of my personal opinion about the BS surrounding this issue, the fake white guilt and the grifting based on it?!

It’s obvious that chief Woodhouse-Nepinak doesn’t care about truth and reconciliation.

What she wants is to ban any questioning of the narrative that would threaten the flow of billions of taxpayers’ dollars from Ottawa.

Did you know that under Trudeau, annual federal spending on indigenous peoples tripled, from $11 billion to $32 billion!

With only modest improvement in the daily lives of indigenous Canadians.

We do need a new relationship based on mutual respect between indigenous and non-indigenous Canadians, as the CPC proposes in its policy on indigenous issues.

Not one based on lies.

Hymie, the People’s Party is the only party that is not afraid to call a spade a spade, and is willing to reset this relationship on a sounder basis.

Thank you,

-Max

