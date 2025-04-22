REAL Indigenous Report

KEMOSABE
9h

Trudeau and Chretien's White Paper of 1969 proposed to eliminate “Indian” as a distinct legal status making First Nations “equal” to other Canadians. It was soundly rejected clearly revealing they wanted their cake and to eat it to. Perhaps the only workable solution is to repatriate them to their native Siberia. I will volunteer to pack bags and to drive them to the airport.

"We'll keep them in the ghetto for as long as they want ..... Pierre Trudeau "

Glen
8h

Seems like time for a referendum for the affected with a clear choice on

- equality with dedicated loan programs (not handouts) to offer ability to compete with investment, elected ‘municipal’ government (with elections fairness monitoring) to represent them in their communities and meet their development needs and the rights & responsibilities as regular Canadians; or

- the current situation with the pros and cons that exist in it.

Every band should be offered the choice, not just a monolithic all aboriginals. It would be a step to true reconciliation and recognition as part of the indigenous landscape of Canada.

