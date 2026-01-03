Indigenous children in Winnipeg’s North End face a bleak future due to high absenteeism rates, with some missing up to three years of school. The accompanying documentary “Absent” highlights the need for a solution, as the current system fails these children. Rodney Clifton and Pierre Gilbert propose funding schools based on year-round attendance and appointing a commission to study truancy rates and develop recommendations.

What they don’t mention is that high indigenous absentee rates have plagued aboriginal children since the first schools were established 200 years ago to allow them to internalize the wonders and benefits of Western civilization, a process increasingly subverted these days by demands for regressive curricula chock full of preliterate beliefs, values, and pre-scientific ways of knowing, with learning long-dead or dying languages incompatible with modernization heading the list.

​ Senior Fellows at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy, Rodney Clifton and Pierre Gilbert, reveal a crisis in Winnipeg’s North End, where chronic absenteeism (up to 70%) threatens children’s futures. Volunteers step up while the government’s silence and flawed school funding let failure fester.

December 27, 2025​

Absenteeism is topping 70 percent, kids are slipping through the cracks, and volunteers are often the ones picking up the pieces.

What chances do children who live in Winnipeg’s North End have? On the surface, it looks bleak, especially if they don’t go to school.

When you drive along Salter and Main, you see dilapidated houses, overgrown weed-infested lots, and boarded-up houses with gang tags. You also see school-aged children wandering the streets during school hours.

Official statistics paint a grim picture of the neighbourhood: high rates of single parenthood, drug dependency, child poverty, and teenage pregnancy.

For the children who grow up on these streets, getting a good education may be the only way out of this cycle of poverty and dependency.

Tragically, the educational system is also failing these children.

As part of an outreach program to address this situation, Inner City Youth Alive (ICYA) produced Absent, a documentary showing not only that many of these North End children are Indigenous, but that they experience an exceptionally high rate of absenteeism, some having missed up to 3 years of school

A school official claimed a truancy rate of about 6.7 percent in some North End schools, but according to the documentary, it’s closer to 70 percent.

Since schools are funded by enrolment on a single count-day, administrators go to great lengths to ensure high attendance at the start of the school year. But six weeks later, a staggering 70 percent of these children are no longer attending school, leaving taxpayers footing the bill for children who are not being educated.

To counter this situation, ICYA set up a mentoring program to get the children into school and keep them there. The documentary shows volunteers, some of them parents and Indigenous people, picking up children and taking them to school.

It is not the school board or the provincial government that stands on the front lines. It is ICYA, a Christian organization.

In the recent throne speech, the provincial government made 15 pledges to Manitobans, such as opening a supervised drug consumption site, improving the staff-to-patient ratios in the health care system, and addressing the prohibitive cost of groceries.

Surprisingly, there was nothing about helping these disadvantaged children graduate from school.

What should be done now?

First, schools should not receive money for children they do not teach. The government should enact legislation that ensures schools are funded for students attending throughout the school year. Perhaps attendance records could be submitted to the government at various times throughout the year.

This kind of accountability would provide a strong incentive to ensure students remain in school until they graduate.

Second, the Minister of Education should appoint a blue-ribbon commission to study the truancy rates across all schools in the province and come up with recommendations to address this problem.

The ICYA documentary mentions that a few years ago, a commission was appointed to study this issue, but it failed to complete its work because of the COVID pandemic.

Winnipeg’s North End children need an education to succeed. Let’s make sure they get it.

Rodney A. Clifton is a professor emeritus at the University. With Mark DeWolf, he is the editor of From Truth Comes Reconciliation: An Assessment of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Report (2024).