REAL Indigenous Report

Brian Giesbrecht
40m

This is the problem residential schools were supposed to address. High rates of absenteeism - or no attendance at all - at the day schools Indians were entitled to under the treaties led politicians- indigenous and non-indigenous- to propose residential schools that had a better chance of succeeding. Now, that legitimate attempt at indigenous education has been turned into a cash cow for the chiefs, while they ignore the sad state of their own peoples’ education

sheila lenton
41m

Bring back the truancy officer visitation of kids parents or guardians whose kids are absent at an unacceptable rates. Canada Child Benefit should be clawed back in accordance to percentage of days the child was not in attendance at school. Some incentives need to be put back in place for parents to comply.

