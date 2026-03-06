Because the Jews of the world — unlike the so-called Palestinians — are among the most ancient inhabitants of the biblical land of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A(authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

Hamas and other anti-semitic, anti-Israel terrorist groups may be badly wounded following the joint U.S.-Israel war against Iran initiated on Saturday, February 28, but they are not dead.

Vivian Bercovici begins by reminding us about Hamas’ continued threat to the sovereignty of Israel, as the Trump administration’s peace plan for the Middle East, which aims to disarm Hamas and establish a Palestinian-led government in Gaza, has disintegrated. Hamas has consolidated its power in the Gaza Strip, while Qatar and Iran are attempting to rebrand themselves as victims and shift blame onto Israel and America. This rebranding effort, exemplified by the Doha Forum, aims to undermine the West’s perception of Hamas and its allies as aggressors.

Brief excerpts from her op-ed appear below.

Vivian Bercovici

National Post

December 13, 2025

Hamas, Qatar and Iran are attempting to re-brand themselves as victims

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani attends a session on the opening day of the Doha Forum, an annual diplomatic conference, in Doha on Dec. 6. PHOTO BY MAHMUD HAMS/AFP

Almost two months since the pomp and optimism surrounding the signing of U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan for the Middle East, things seem to be stuck.

Hamas has consolidated its continued hold on power. Few countries have shown any real interest in putting boots on the ground to participate in the disarming of Hamas.

But Hamas intentionally dragged out the first phase. With each passing day, the terror group consolidated its power in the Strip — militarily and politically.

What matters most to Hamas is survival. The Trump plan directly threatens this goal by calling clearly for Hamas to lay down its arms and relinquish power. These two conditions are well understood by everyone in the region.

But in the last two months, Qatar and Hamas have cleverly run out the clock. The stalling of the completion of Phase 1 of the deal, and thus the beginning of Phase 2, benefits one party — Hamas. It remains armed and in power.

Qatar and Iran — among the more extreme states committed to supporting and financing Islamist terror — were presented as misunderstood peaceniks. The real villain causing all war and evil in the world? Israel. And the subtext, of course, is that perhaps Hamas isn’t all that odious.

The West must recognize and resist this assault on sanity. Any acceptance of Islamist terror leaders as benign and well-meaning will be fatal to Western democracies.