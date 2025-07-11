REAL Indigenous Report

Brian Giesbrecht
2h

As the author points out the genocide hustlers, like Woolford, all conveniently leave out the singularly important fact that it was the parents who decided which school the child should attend. If they chose to send their child to a residential school, and changed their minds, they could take the child out. Simply put, if anyone “forced” children to go to residential school it was their own parents. This means that if “forcing “ children to attend is genocide, it is the parents who are guilty. This is an absurd result. Obviously a parent would not choose to send their child to a place where “genocide” was taking place. Parents sent their children so they could get an education

Jim McMurtry
3m

In the news today (July 11) is a story of a 14-year-old who “was sexually assaulted at St. Michael’s Indian Residential School by Jane Peacock, a church employee whose job it was to supervise the children."

The alleged rape happened in 1968.

Once again, the media have no evidence. All residential school workers are guilty till proven innocent.

