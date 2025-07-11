In the complimentary piece below, Michelle Stirling carefully debunks the ongoing claim of University of Manitoba criminologist Andrew Woolford that historical Canadian efforts to provide education and acculturation to Indigenous children in the socio-economic ways of Western civilization were tantamount to genocide.

SORRY NO MORE - EXPOSING THE BITTER ROOTS OF 'SUGARCANE'

Sorry No More

February 17, 2025

By Michelle Stirling ©2025

It is curious that University of Manitoba criminologist Andrew Woolford continues to claim that historic Canadian efforts to provide education and acculturation to Indigenous children, in the socio-economic ways of Western civilization, were tantamount to genocide.

Equally curious is the fact that newspapers like the Winnipeg Free Press never put an editorial note on such op-eds to clarify that no one has ever been charged or convicted of genocide in Canada on this matter.

They just let Woolford ramble on, making unfounded accusations, while people like me, who challenge such claims with evidence, are deemed to be racist deniers – on the scale of a Holocaust denier.

Woolford relies on the UN Convention on Genocide, particularly the section about children being forcibly removed from their culture. In the UN context, this means children who are forcibly removed against their parents’ will and never returned to their culture.

Historian J. R. Miller wrote of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission report errors that, “At no time in the history of residential schooling in Canada were parents “compelled to send their children to residential schools.”

In Canada, for a child to be admitted, parents voluntarily enrolled their children in Indian Residential School. They had a choice of either residential school or day school, if such a day school existed on reserve. There was often a waiting list for admission. Children were enrolled to residential schools that matched the existing Christian denomination of the family. They went home for festive holidays, if time and geographic proximity permitted.

Application for Roman Catholic Michel Red Crow to be admitted to the Blue Quills Indian Residential School. Jan. 5, 1904

Hardly genocide.

Woolford claims that Indigenous children were seen as ‘less-than-human.’ The fundamental Christian principle is that all of us are made in the image of G-d. Many priests and nuns adored their small charges, as noted in their diaries. Many of the children were orphans, rescued from destitution or domestic violence.

It was the Oblate fathers who created syllabics and dictionaries which saved Indigenous oral languages from extinction. As Mark Carney’s father, historian Robert Carney noted, countering the Royal Commission on Aboriginal People’s report, many children graduated with fluency in multiple native languages as well as English and French. Indian Residential Schools were the local social services and medical hubs, and over time, increasingly served as child welfare homes, prior to the 1960’s development of welfare and universal health care.

Scholars like Andrew Woolford and his colleague Sean Carleton, both associated with the Centre for Human Rights Research at the University of Manitoba, are so quick to accuse Canada of genocide, relying on the UN Convention on Genocide. But they are not so quick to rely on the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Articles 10 and 11, which declare that every person is entitled to a fair trial and to be deemed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Universal Declaration of Human Rights

In Woolford’s recent op-ed in the Winnipeg Free Press, he winds up his rant by saying Indian Residential Schools constitute crimes against humanity; again, no charges, no trial, no conviction. Not guilty.

Woolford claims that native people were seen as savages at the time – that this was dehumanizing. The Mounties reported that when Plains Indian braves took down a buffalo, they would gut the animal and drink the still warm chyme directly from the small intestine – a delicacy. The Sun Dance featured elements of cruel bodily mutilation. Other customs such as the abandonment of orphans to follow the tribe and live or die would have been seen as cruel and savage by those of European Christian culture.

Does Woolford think any of these Indigenous cultural norms were preferable to Christian love, hope, charity and forms of public health, sanitation and education?

Woolford and others make much of the fact that children arriving at Indian Residential Schools had their hair cut and were scrubbed; often the clothes they arrived in were disposed of. In terms of institutional public health, this was a necessity as many children arrived with lice or other skin infections, which could lead to other serious opportunistic, communicable infections. Would he have preferred the entire school be infected?

No one has ever been charged or convicted of genocide in Canada regarding Indian Residential Schools. It’s a phantom genocide with no names of those alleged to be missing, no unresolved missing person’s reports, and no bodies. Unmarked graves are proof that someone died and that the relatives did not maintain the markers. This is not a crime, but simple neglect.

It is time the media stop promoting these unhinged, heinous lies against Canadians and our history.

https://indianresidentialschoolrecords.com/death-records/

Thanks for reading Sorry No More - Exposing the Bitter Roots of 'Sugarcane'! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.